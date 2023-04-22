Woman, child killed in fatal crash southwest of Tower

VERMILION LAKE TOWNSHIP ― Two people died Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision southwest of Tower on U.S. Highway 169, near Tarkman Road.

The crash occured at 4:29 p.m., when April Lynn Pecchia, 35, of Eveleth, lost control of the northbound Ford Fusion she was driving and slid into the southbound lane, where her car was struck by an oncoming GMC Sierra pickup driven by Frank Joseph Sopp, 69, of Virginia, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol. The road was described as snow- and ice-covered.

Pecchia and an 11-year-old passenger, Lucy Lynn-Larue Pecchia, of Tower, both died as a result of the crash.

Sopp received care for "non-life threatening" injuries at Essentia Health in Virginia