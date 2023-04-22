99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Woman, child killed in fatal crash southwest of Tower

A driver lost control, and her vehicle veered into oncoming traffic.

Duluth News Tribune News Brief
By Staff reports
Today at 1:56 PM

VERMILION LAKE TOWNSHIP ― Two people died Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision southwest of Tower on U.S. Highway 169, near Tarkman Road.

The crash occured at 4:29 p.m., when April Lynn Pecchia, 35, of Eveleth, lost control of the northbound Ford Fusion she was driving and slid into the southbound lane, where her car was struck by an oncoming GMC Sierra pickup driven by Frank Joseph Sopp, 69, of Virginia, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol. The road was described as snow- and ice-covered.

Pecchia and an 11-year-old passenger, Lucy Lynn-Larue Pecchia, of Tower, both died as a result of the crash.

Sopp received care for "non-life threatening" injuries at Essentia Health in Virginia

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Duluth Fire Department responds to Hillside fire with injuries, fatality
Northlandia: Pinball duo fix machines, build community
Bygones: In 1983, Brainerd saw fluoridation controvery
Duluth convention center receives hefty fine for ammonia leak

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
courtroom gavel
Local
Duluth man gets jail time, probation for stabbing friend
April 21, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
063021.N.DNT.RescueC1.jpg
Local
Duluth mayor implores City Council to undo across-the-board budget cuts
April 21, 2023 09:31 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth breaks season snow record
April 21, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
harsh winter conditions
Weather
It’s official: Duluth breaks season snow record
April 20, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Muddy Trails products in glass jars
Business
Two Harbors sugaring operation meets sticky situation
April 22, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
college men play football
College
College football: UMD spring game gives younger Bulldogs the spotlight
April 21, 2023 09:31 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
crowd of people stand among large marble columns, some are holding transgender-positive signs
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate OKs protections for transgender treatments, 'conversion therapy' ban
April 21, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier