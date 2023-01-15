99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Woman, child escape from burning camper

No injuries were reported.

Fire truck
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By Staff reports
January 14, 2023 08:43 PM
ESKO — A woman and child escaped a fire in a camper with no injuries on Saturday (Jan. 14).

According to a media release, firefighters from the Esko, Carlton and Wrenshall fire departments were called to the Knife Island Campground at 234 W. Highway 61 in Esko and found a pull-behind camper on fire at a campsite.

A 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl were inside the camper when the fire broke out but escaped. They were evaluated by paramedics and no injuries were reported.

The camper was a total loss and the persons were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire is being investigated by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office but does not appear to be suspicious, according to the release.

