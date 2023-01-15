Woman, child escape from burning camper

ESKO — A woman and child escaped a fire in a camper with no injuries on Saturday (Jan. 14).

According to a media release, firefighters from the Esko, Carlton and Wrenshall fire departments were called to the Knife Island Campground at 234 W. Highway 61 in Esko and found a pull-behind camper on fire at a campsite.

A 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl were inside the camper when the fire broke out but escaped. They were evaluated by paramedics and no injuries were reported.

The camper was a total loss and the persons were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire is being investigated by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office but does not appear to be suspicious, according to the release.