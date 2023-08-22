Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 22

News Local

Woman arrested after fire destroys Makinen home

One person was able to safely evacuate the burning residence.

two fire trucks in front of smoldering building
Firefighters work at the scene of a suspected arson fire on the 6600 block of Wilson Road in Makinen on Tuesday.
Contributed / Friends of the Northland FireWire
By Staff reports
Today at 12:55 PM

MAKINEN — A woman was arrested after a house was destroyed in a suspected arson fire Tuesday morning, authorities said.

St. Louis County sheriff's deputies were initially dispatched to a "disturbance call" on the 6600 block of Wilson Road around 5:30 a.m., finding the woman standing in a field near the home. A woodpile was on fire underneath a lean-to that was connected to the home, and the blaze then spread to the residence, according to a news release.

fire trucks parked in front of smoking building
Smoke pours from a Makinen home that was destroyed in a suspected arson fire Tuesday.
Contributed / Friends of the Northland FireWire

One man was still in the house at the time, the sheriff's office reported, but deputies were able to make contact with him and he safely exited. The house was deemed a total loss.

St. Louis County Jail records show that a 33-year-old woman was booked at 7:40 a.m. on a preliminary charge of first-degree arson. The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they are formally charged.

The case is being investigated by the sheriff's office and State Fire Marshal's Office. The Makinen, Palo, Colvin, Fayal, Lakeland and Gilbert fire departments also responded.

