Winter storm with snow, high winds may linger into Christmas Eve

DULUTH — A winter storm moving across Minnesota at midday Wednesday is expected to spread snow, high winds and bitterly cold wind chills over the next few days across much of the Northland.

The storm is expected to hinder travel across a large swath of the Midwest, including the southern half of Minnesota and much of Wisconsin, Iowa and parts of Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and Indiana.

The heaviest snow will slide to the south and east of the Northland. But the National Weather Service in Duluth on Wednesday morning forecast several inches of new snow for north-central Minnesota, the Twin Ports and northern Wisconsin. The South Shore snowbelt could see upward of a foot of new snow by Saturday. Areas north and west of the Iron Range will see little or no snow.

Tommy Chairakoun of Mankato guides a large bag as it dumps snow from the roof of Kohl’s with a crew subcontracted through Midwest Roofing and Coating on Wednesday in Duluth. Chairakoun is wearing a hard hat that is not visible because he has his hood up for added warmth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A winter storm warning is in effect until noon Saturday for all of Northwestern Wisconsin, the Twin Ports and Aitkin, Pine, Carlton and southern St Louis counties in Minnesota, plus the North Shore areas of Lake and Cook counties. Winter storm and blizzard warnings are posted for much of southern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa as well. A winter weather advisory is posted for the Iron Range and north-central Minnesota.

A winter storm warning, highlighted in pink, is in place for much of the Upper Midwest with a blizzard warning for parts of southern Minnesota and wind chill warnings in place for the upper plains. Storm warnings are posted for Lake Superior. Contributed / National Weather Service

The good news is the snow coming in this week’s multi-day snowstorm will be light and fluffy in the Northland, unlike last week’s wet, heavy snow. But this week’s storm will be accompanied by gusty northwest winds and with very cold temperatures, pushing wind chills to the dangerous level — nearly 40 below zero in some areas by Friday. People and pets can suffer frostbite in just a few minutes in those conditions.

The strongest winds are expected Thursday evening, Friday and into Saturday with gusts from 40-50 mph, blowing already fallen snow around, causing whiteout conditions in some areas and toppling trees, said Ketzel Levens, weather service meteorologist in Duluth. Slippery roads are expected because salt doesn't work well in such cold conditions.

Forecasters say the high winds over several days may stress already snow-laden trees, causing more outages across the Northland. With daily high temperatures in the single digits and nightly lows well below zero, plus wind chill, the Weather Service notes this is not a good time to be losing power. It might be good to have a backup source of heat or electricity or an alternate place to spend the night.

Minnesota Power on Tuesday said its crews were working to preemptively remove branches and trees hanging over power lines but that more outages are expected this week. The utility also has called in extra crews from other areas to help restore power.

Alonso Segura of Mankato guides a crane hauling large bag as it removes snow from the roof of Kohl’s with a crew subcontracted through Midwest Roofing and Coating on Wednesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Weather Service officials said travel may be impacted from Wednesday through Christmas Eve across much of the region. They suggest planning ahead to check road conditions or making alternate plans.

This story was updated at 8:40 p.m. Dec. 21 to include updated snow expectations from the National Weather Service. It was originally posted at 7:51 a.m. Dec. 21.