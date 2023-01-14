Willow River man charged with Esko post office break-in, other burglaries

A Willow River man faces a trio of felonies and a misdemeanor after allegedly breaking into a post office, a church, and rifling through cars parked at a mechanic’s shop.

Carlton County sheriff's deputies allege that the man broke into the Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell on Sunday, Jan. 8, then rummaged through several cars at Cromwell Automotive later that day. They also contend that he broke into a post office in Esko on Tuesday, Jan. 10, taking several parcels and letters with him.

He is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of mail theft, and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle.

Carlton deputies claimed on Friday that the suspect was arrested in Anoka County on Thursday and is set to be transported back to Carlton.

At the church, deputies claimed, office cabinets and drawers had been opened, and a credit card was missing. They found footprints around the building that were “notable for leaving no visible tread.”

The mechanic’s owner told deputies that a surveillance camera noticed a white U-Haul pickup truck had pulled into the business at about 5 a.m. More than one vehicle had been entered, and a number of them were missing paperwork, ammunition, and clothes. There, too, deputies noticed footprints that apparently left no visible tread marks.

At the post office, deputies found a tire iron that apparently had been used to pry open a “locked area.” Camera footage from a nearby school noted a white U-Haul pickup truck pull into the post office and leave shortly afterward with boxes visible in the bed.

When he was arrested by sheriff’s deputies in Anoka County on Thursday, the suspect was reportedly driving a white U-Haul pickup truck, and allegedly had “numerous items of mail” inside with mailing or return addresses in Esko.

The News Tribune does not typically name persons suspected in a crime until they have been formally charged.

“Any identified victims of mail theft related to this matter will be contacted by the United States Postal Service with further instructions,” Dan Danielson, Carlton County’s chief deputy, said in a news release sent Friday evening.