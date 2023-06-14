Wildfire burning in BWCAW

GRAND MARAIS — Just hours after officials of the Superior National Forest announced a campfire ban in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a wildfire was reported burning about 10 miles west of the Gunflint Trail in Cook County.

Super National Forest officials said the fire was first spotted late Tuesday afternoon between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake in the BWCAW. It was estimated to be about 30 acres in size.

Forest Service personnel made contact with several groups of campers in the area to warn them to avoid the fire. Fire officials were deciding early Wednesday how best to attack the blaze.

It's expected that some entry points to the BWCAW will be closed starting Wednesday to keep additional campers from entering the area. Pilots flying over the fire reported “active and moderate fire activity in a mixed boreal forest with aspen, pine and balsam fir tree species."

Bone-dry conditions since May 1 have left the BWCAW in a drought condition with fine fuels like grasses, leaves and sticks ready to burn and conifer trees dry enough to combust.

A campfire and charcoal grill ban is in effect for the BWCAW and fires across Northeastern Minnesota are limited to developed areas with formal fire rings. There has been little measurable rain since April in the area with no significant rain in the near-term forecast.

The fire is not threatening any developed areas such as cabins or homes. It is about 50 miles northwest of Grand Marais.