Who's a good boy? Duluth Kennel Club hosts dog show this weekend

DULUTH — It looks like a hairy-good time to get down to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center for the Duluth Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show this weekend.

The public is welcome to watch the competition, which began Thursday and continues through Sunday in Pioneer Hall.

Dalmatian handlers show their dogs in Ring 4 on Thursday. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Hundreds of dogs are strutting their stuff in over 100 breed categories, from Afghan to Yorkshire terrier, in six rings. Breeds are divided into herding, hound, non-sporting, sporting, terrier, toy and working groups.

Judges have traveled to Duluth from as far as Canada, California and New Mexico. The show is held under American Kennel Club rules and regulations.

The judging program begins each day at 8:30 a.m. See a schedule at https://bit.ly/3pMyGeG.

