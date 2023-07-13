Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Who's a good boy? Duluth Kennel Club hosts dog show this weekend

The public is welcome to watch the competition through Sunday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

Handler covers dog's face as she sprays hair spray on him.
Heather McKay, of Robbinsdale, Minn., covers her dog's face as she applies hairspray before competing at the Duluth Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show at the DECC on Thursday. Her dog, Prince, is a bichon frise.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Jed Carlson and Katie Rohman
Today at 5:30 PM

DULUTH — It looks like a hairy-good time to get down to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center for the Duluth Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show this weekend.

The public is welcome to watch the competition, which began Thursday and continues through Sunday in Pioneer Hall.

Handlers show dogs.
Dalmatian handlers show their dogs in Ring 4 on Thursday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Hundreds of dogs are strutting their stuff in over 100 breed categories, from Afghan to Yorkshire terrier, in six rings. Breeds are divided into herding, hound, non-sporting, sporting, terrier, toy and working groups.

Judges have traveled to Duluth from as far as Canada, California and New Mexico. The show is held under American Kennel Club rules and regulations.

The judging program begins each day at 8:30 a.m. See a schedule at https://bit.ly/3pMyGeG.

Handler feeds dog chicken.
Diana Bugos, of Blaine, Minn., gives her bichon frise, Rockett, a piece of chicken before competing Thursday afternoon.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
