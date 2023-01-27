What’s good Beargrease strategy?

DULUTH — Beargrease mushers spend months and even years building up and training their sled dog teams, but what decisions can they make during the race itself to gain an edge?

The News-Tribune asked three champion mushers what sort of strategies they might employ between the start and finish lines.

Ryan Anderson, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin

2011, 2015, 2018, 2022 marathon champion ; 2019 mid-distance champion

marathon champion Competing in 2023 marathon

Ryan Anderson hugs his lead dogs, Tito and Bunker, after winning the Beargrease 120 in 2019. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

In the Beargrease, there’s some strategy, but not very much because we’re basically all on a level playing field. So it’s kind of whatever your team can do.

We all have to rest the same amount, so it’s not like, ‘Oh, I’ve got a team that can go slow for a long distance and then I can cut rest.’ It’s not like that. When you watch Iditarod and stuff like that, then, yes, if you’ve got a dog team that can go slow for a long period of time, you don’t rest as much. But if you’ve got a dog team that’s fast, you probably need more rest.

But in the Beargrease, there’s not a whole lot of that because we all have to rest 24 hours (in total across all of the race’s six checkpoints).

Really, the only strategy would be your run/rest ratio. Do you cut rest early to have more rest at the end? Or do you rest heavy at the beginning so your team doesn’t get as tired and then you have less rest at the end?

Three of the last four runs ( from one checkpoint to the next ) are the long runs, so, usually, you’d like to have more rest during that time. Word-of-mouth is kind of like a 50/50 run/rest ratio, so if it takes you three hours to get to the first checkpoint, maybe rest three hours, and if it takes you three and a half to get to the next checkpoint, you’d rest three and a half, and so on.

So, really, that’s the only thing that we’re going to be thinking about on the trail is, "Do I need to save five hours when I get to Trail Center (Checkpoint)?" But then if I need five hours at Trail Center, then I’m going to have to cut some rest from someplace else.

I’m going to try and save a five-hour rest for up at the Trail Center. That’s like the halfway point, and we’re coming off a 5 1/2-hour run or five-hour-and-20-minute run.

Usually, if you only rest three or four hours, it’s hard to get two meals into the dogs as far as their calorie intake. On a five-hour rest, you can usually get two meals into them, which is beneficial for them going into the next long run.

There’s six checkpoints and 24 hours of rest, so you’re going to be right around four hours rest at every checkpoint. Because there’s so much rest, it’s better to rest at every checkpoint a solid three hours, minimum. Between three and five, wax and wane a little bit from there. That’s what most people are going to end up doing. I don’t think we’re going to see people taking a one-hour rest and going to the next checkpoint. This race isn’t really set up for that.

Ryan Redington, Skagway, Alaska

2018 and 2020 marathon champion

Ryan Redington pets his lead dogs Ghost, left, and Henry after winning the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in 2020. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Our strategy is, with a mandatory rest, it’s set up where we’re going to take four hours at every checkpoint. Some mushers are going to vary from that. They might rest shorter on the first couple and longer on the longer runs.

We’re going to take four hours at each spot and hopefully that keeps our speed to compete against the others. I think four hours is going to help recharge them almost back to 100%.

There will be teams that will be resting a little less, I think, than four hours at each spot because later on in the race it does go to longer miles between checkpoints. So some of them will try to rest more before those ones and then, instead of giving them a four (hour rest), they’ll give them a five.

The other thing … is to go slow on the downhills. With the dogs’ momentum, they’re going to want to go fast down the hills, and it’s the musher’s job … to keep them slowed down enough on the hills where it doesn’t affect their rhythm. A person could go too fast on the downhills and kind of be slower near the end of the race, so that’s what we’re going to do is try to run fast on the hills and slow on the downhill.

Blake Freking, Finland, Minnesota

2004 and 2019 marathon champion

John Beargrease Sled Dog champion Blake Freking watches as his daughter, Nicole, pets Eagle in 2019. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

The most important thing … (is) dog care. That’s the most important thing. We get into checkpoints, we’re trying to get calories into them, get a massage, any therapeutic stuff we need to do. And, then, most importantly, get them down and resting. That’s vital, absolutely vital.

You don’t want to be out of the race, so to speak, by choosing a slow pace in the beginning, but a too-fast, too-quick pace can be detrimental later on down the trail. Every team is different based upon their training throughout the year. So some teams are going to be faster in the beginning, other teams are going to be more steady.

I also like to try and prime my team for the run between Sawbill (Checkpoint) and Trail Center. It seems like that run, for me, is very definitive, and usually I’ll know just a few miles into that run how my team is looking for the long haul. When it comes to my competitors or anybody else, I do not spend an ounce of time looking at how they’re doing. I spend all my time focusing on my team and trying to get the best performance out of them as I can.

Beargrease in particular, because we have the amount of mandatory rest, it’s really a race from checkpoint to checkpoint, and managing that time. A lot of people approach that checkpoint-to-checkpoint time very differently. You can be running hard the entire time.

(Wife and fellow musher Jen Freking) and I, we tend to stop once in a while, the dogs get snacks. If it’s warm, we let them roll in the snow to cool down. That’s optimizing for that end-of-the-race kind of run.