What Duluth Public Schools got from its state funding wishlist

DULUTH — About a month before the Minnesota Legislature convened in January, Duluth Public Schools leaders drafted a legislative platform that called for relatively large funding increases and a handful of policy changes.

At the top of the list were 5% increases to the per-student money the state pays public school districts, as well as a large hike to special education funding to cover the “cross subsidy" — the general education money a district uses to cover the gap between the money it spends on special education and the state aid it receives for that purpose.

Of the requests the district made that have a readily assignable dollar figure, the district received less than half of what it asked for.

A 5% increase to the general funding formula would have yielded a further $3.48 million for the district in the coming school year; the 4% it received instead will produce about $2.78 million. A 100% reduction to the cross subsidy would have meant about $8.59 million next year; the 44% reduction lawmakers approved is set to yield about $3.78 million.

The $2 million the district asked for to help correct a $5 million special education funding issue in 2016 wasn’t approved.

The sales tax exemption for construction costs at a new headquarters adjacent to the now-demolished Central High School was approved, which will mean a tax rebate of about $510,000.

A request for $500 per student for school safety, which would have meant an estimated $3.99 million for the district, didn’t make the legislative cut, but lawmakers allowed districts to spend the safety money they already receive for cybersecurity measures.

“I think they just decided that they were going to, instead of putting everything on the formula, and everything in the special ed cross subsidy, is chop it up a little bit and provide money in categoricals (cash for a specific program or student need, rather than money that can be spent more broadly),” Kirk Schneidawind, executive director of the Minnesota Schools Boards Association, told the News Tribune, referring to state legislators.

“There hasn’t been much progress in the last couple years in terms of funding, and I think the teacher shortage, paraprofessional training, school support staff, some of those areas ... they’ve been trying to get some money into that, and then they just haven’t got them," he said. "So this was the year that they did that.”

New money for those categoricals at the district includes a further $17,000 for student access to menstrual products; $19,000 more to help education for English language learners; another $104,000 for American Indian education; $104,000 more for student support personnel; and an additional $140,000 for library aid, according to budget documents presented to school board members last month.

But many of the requests school district leaders made were for unspecified funding increases or for fewer strings attached to the money they already receive.

The legislative platform that school board members approved in December called for increased funding for the “multi-tiered systems of support," or MTSS, the district is working to implement, but did not include an explicit funding target. Legislators approved $13.5 million statewide each year for the next three, and district administrators said it’s not yet clear how much of that will make its way north.

“We’re still waiting for the district breakdowns on a lot of things, so it's hard to know exactly how much we’re getting for some of those things,” Superintendent John Magas said. “MTSS is basically the framework of the strategic plan, so any efforts, any resources we can put toward MTSS are hugely beneficial.”

A request for an increase to long-term facilities and maintenance funding was similarly unspecific; the Legislature didn’t allocate any additional funding, but it did allow districts to spend the money they already receive for that purpose on gender-neutral bathrooms. A handful of districts can also now spend that money on air-handling systems.

District leaders also asked for the authority to renew existing or future operating levies via a school board vote, rather than a districtwide referendum. The Legislature gave school districts the power to do that once.

“We’re also curious and waiting to find out more from the state about what it looks like for us to be able to seek reimbursement for use of unemployment insurance and such,” Magas said, referring to a provision lawmakers approved that makes hourly workers at a district eligible for unemployment benefits during the summer. “There’s one-time funding for that, but I think that money is probably going to dry up pretty quickly.”

Payment for those could eat up some of the new money produced by the 4% increase to per-student revenue.

“We are happy that the state has done what it’s done, and, at the same time, we’re coming off of our (COVID-19 aid) spending,” Magas said. “We’re in a good place economically now, but we are going to be facing some hard times in a few years if we don’t have a change in our funding, either through the state or through a local tax levy or something like that.”