West Duluth shooting targets wrong home; owner describes gunfire

DULUTH — Police believe a "prior argument" led to a pair of shootings Wednesday that killed one person, injured another and sent bullets flying into the home of an innocent bystander.

Sanussi Tamsir Bangoura

Sanussi Tamsir Bangoura, 21, and Brandon Capone Williams-Gillard, 25, were each being held at the St. Louis County Jail on preliminary charges of aiding and abetting intentional second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Brandon Capone Williams-Gillard

Two victims were shot on the 2500 block of West Second Street around 1:30 p.m. Police said a 19-year-old man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other, an 18-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his lower extremities and was expected to survive after he was transported by a private vehicle to a hospital.

Duluth police said they were still working to notify next of kin Thursday before releasing identities. Officials added that they believed it was an "isolated incident among parties known to each other."

"We are following leads and are actively investigating this incident," the statement said. "This remains a very active and ongoing investigation."

ADVERTISEMENT

Karon Zetina's front door was shot out Wednesday in the Denfeld neighborhood in what police are investigating as a retaliatory incident following a Lincoln Park homicide. Two men arrested in connection with the killing live two doors down from Zetina. Contributed / Karon Zetina

The double shooting was almost immediately followed by a second eruption of gunfire in the Denfeld neighborhood. Officers were called to the 3900 block of West Fourth Street around 2 p.m. No injuries were reported, but Karon Zetina said several rounds were fired at the front of her house, damaging doors and siding.

"I'd been working upstairs in my house and I came down to take a break," Zetina told the News Tribune. "I was sitting in a chair in front of my window and all of a sudden I heard all this 'pop, pop, pop' going off. It took a little bit to sink in."

Karon Zetina's house sits on West Fourth Street in Duluth, with the front door facing 39th Avenue West. Her house was struck by gunfire Wednesday in an apparent retaliatory shooting that was aimed at the suspects who live two doors down. Contributed / Karon Zetina

Zetina said she initially ran to her back deck, thinking something was happening between houses, before she realized the front of her house had been struck by gunfire. She said she opened her interior front door and "all the glass from the storm door just flew in at me." Bullets were lodged in her door and wall, but shots did not penetrate the walls of her century-old home.

"All the people came out their front doors at the same time," Zetina said. "I guess nobody saw it — just heard it. The car was gone."

Zetina said Bangoura and Williams-Gillard lived in an upstairs duplex unit two houses down, 3904 W. Fourth St. No other homes appeared to be damaged, so Zetina believes her home was targeted by mistake.

A bullet hole is seen in the siding of Karon Zetina's home on West Fourth Street. Contributed / Karon Zetina

"DPD has reason to believe this is a retaliation shooting stemming from the first shooting," the police news release stated. Officials did not elaborate on the search for any additional suspects.

An apparent standoff developed at the suspects' home in the evening hours, with officers heard using a loudspeaker to ask anyone inside to come out with their hands up.

Zetina said she saw Bangoura outside with the police before the tactical response team descended on the scene; it was unclear exactly where Williams-Gillard was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

The neighbor was familiar with both men. She described Bangoura as "a little wound up," but said Williams-Gillard "was really a nice kid."

"Really polite," she added. "He always said 'hi' to us. I was shocked to see that he was involved."

Records show Bangoura was booked at the jail at 5:14 p.m. and Williams-Gillard at 10:39 p.m.

A large police presence was also seen near the corner of Central Avenue and West Eighth Street, where traffic was blocked and officers were seen with long guns and a drone. A black Acura sedan was towed away, and a K-9 unit from the Hermantown Police Department searched the area.

Bangoura is on probation in Pine County for carrying a pistol without a permit. A criminal complaint in that case indicates he was driving a blue Chrysler 300 when he got in a road rage incident with another motorist along Interstate 35 in September. The other driver alleged that Bangoura pointed the gun at him, though an assault charge was ultimately dismissed under a plea agreement reached in May.

Williams-Gillard, formerly known as Brandon Capone Overstreet, is under supervised release in Wisconsin after serving a two-year prison term for possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. He has a number of other convictions in Minnesota, including drug possession, criminal vehicular operation, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, domestic assault and violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.

Duluth police officers gather on the 2500 block of West Second Street. Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

Police are still seeking additional evidence of the vehicles that may have been used in the course of the shootings. The public is asked to submit any photos or videos of a black Acura or blue Chrysler 300 that may have been near the 2500 block of West Second Street, 3900 block of Fourth Street, and the 1100 block of Central Avenue from approximately 1:20-2:30 p.m.

Evidence can be submitted at duluthmnpd.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/23112407 , and citizens can also submit tips by texting the keyword "DPDTIP" to 847411.

A charging decision likely will come from the St. Louis County Attorney's Office on Friday.