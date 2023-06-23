West Duluth couple files suit over 'racially discriminatory' policing

DULUTH — An interracial West Duluth family that has been subject to dozens of "unfounded" police reports and "endless harassment" has filed suit against the city and a number of officials.

Aaron and Amy Kirk say they spent more than a decade living with "racial animus and discriminatory conduct" perpetrated by their then-next door neighbors, and they fault current and former police and city employees for failing to address a long pattern of "objectively false police reports, express racial slurs and open threats of violence."

The federal lawsuit also cites the 2020 arrest of Aaron Kirk, now 52, following a road-rage incident in which another motorist reportedly called him a racial slur and threatened him with brass knuckles. The other driver was not arrested; Kirk spent a weekend in jail before being released without charges.

"(The) plaintiffs bring this action as a result of — and to remedy — continuous, systematic and ongoing racially discriminatory policies, practices, and actions by the Duluth Police Department, the Duluth Human Rights Commission and many of their members," Twin Cities attorney Phillip Fishman wrote.

"Since at least 2007, members of the Duluth Police Department and Human Rights Commission have racially profiled and targeted plaintiffs based solely on Aaron Kirk’s race, his interracial marriage and the Kirk family’s presence in a predominantly white neighborhood. These defendants have collectively subjected plaintiffs to near constant harassment."

City officials declined comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

Complaint: Officials 'turned a blind eye' to racism

The Kirks first shared their experience with the News Tribune in 2020, and data obtained from the police department at that time revealed there had been at least 73 calls to the vicinity of their Cody neighborhood home since 2012.

At various times, according to police reports and the lawsuit, the Kirks were falsely accused of operating a meth lab in their home and abusing their two children. They say the harassment started around 2007, when Aaron, who is Black, moved into the house that Amy, who is white, had owned for several years without issue.

Aaron Kirk discusses in 2020 the issues he has had with repeated 911 calls to his West Duluth home. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Records show that officers were called to the home on one occasion when a neighbor accused Aaron of trying to steal her roofing supplies and another time when she claimed he was erecting a fence on her property. She also accused the father of sending his young child to steal her Meals on Wheels deliveries and once called 911 to complain that one of the girls was drawing on the sidewalk with chalk, among other calls on a long list.

The complaint notes that numerous police reports over the years described the calls as "unfounded" and that other neighbors told officers they believed the reports to be racially motivated. Nonetheless, according to the Kirks, they continued to come under suspicion from police.

Representatives of several city departments attempted at one point to broker peace between the two residences. However, the complaint alleges that officials "turned a blind eye" to the racial discrimination and instead chose to focus on the Kirks' small dog, Shaggy, who had drawn numerous complaints from the other household.

The lawsuit also faults police for failing to arrest, cite or refer for prosecution one of the neighbors who was responsible for the vast majority of the calls and allegedly made threatening comments to officers about buying a gun to shoot the dog.

"No adequate police action was taken by defendants with respect to the racial threats and false reports of crimes, all of which were designed to force plaintiffs out of their home and neighborhood solely because of Aaron Kirk’s race," Fishman said.

Amy Kirk talks in 2020 about an ongoing issue her family has had, leading to many 911 calls to their West Duluth home. Kirk said she won't be forced out of her residence. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Records previously obtained by the News Tribune showed that police established a new plan for calls related to the Kirk residence in 2017, asking supervisors to call before officers responded unless there was a belief about an active emergency. However, the Kirks said the policy was not always well-enforced.

"It's getting on my nerves," Aaron Kirk, a mental health case manager, said at the time. "There's nothing going on here. We don't have to keep starting over from square one."

While declining to address the specifics of the Kirks' case in 2020, Lt. Chad Nagorski spoke with the News Tribune more broadly about neighbor disputes. He acknowledged that police officers can't always be arbiters of private disputes but said the agency encourages parties to work out differences. He added that officers do sometimes need to show up if there is a question of danger, even when there is a known history of false reports.

"We still have to go check those out," Nagorski said at the time. "But we need to figure out what that response is going to be, where it doesn't continually bring that (person) into question."

Public records show the neighboring house was sold in August 2021.

Charges dropped after Aaron's arrest

The complaint culminates in Aaron's arrest by a Duluth police officer in July 2020. Kirk, according to the document, was driving along Grand Avenue when he honked his horn after being cut off by another motorist, who then displayed his middle finger and called him a racial slur.

The complaint states that Kirk accelerated to get out of the confrontation but was followed by the man into the parking lot of a nearby business. The other motorist again used the slur and threatened him with brass knuckles, prompting Kirk to retrieve a tire iron for self-defense, according to the suit.

The other motorist left, but they again came together a short time later near a bank, at which point an officer arrived on the scene. The complaint alleges that the other driver fled as Kirk talked with the officer. Having not been placed under arrest or told to stay, Kirk eventually left the scene — only to have officers arrive at his home within an hour and place him under arrest for fleeing an officer, according to the complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirk was issued a citation for disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process and reckless driving, and spent four days in jail as a result of the allegedly unlawful arrest; all charges were eventually dropped.

The defendants include current and former police chiefs Mike Ceynowa and Gordon Ramsay, current and former human rights officers Carl Crawford and Bob Grytdahl, six other police officers and the other driver in the 2020 altercation.

The suit seeks unspecified damages on on six counts involving racial discrimination and violations of the federal Fair Housing Act by the city defendants, along with a count of assault against the other driver. The defendants have yet to file any answers to the complaint.