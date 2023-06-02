Weekly Wave: Mosquito repellent is this season’s cologne
No sooner had all of our massive snow mountains melted when wave after wave of the little buzzers invaded our personal airspace.
DULUTH — Now would be a great time to invest in companies that produce mosquito repellent. I mean, at the rate that we are dousing our bodies with it this spring, those corporations will need to ramp up production, right?
It’s the topic of choice at any outdoors activity, and most of our indoors gatherings, too. It’s all the, um, buzz.
No sooner had all of our massive snow mountains melted when wave after wave of the little buzzers invaded our personal airspace. So, OFF! is my new cologne. I wear it liberally.
And that’s just to sit and watch TV in the living room.
Want to go outside? Better bathe in mosquito repellent first. It’s either that or death by a thousand tiny vampires. And being covered in bug bites producing an itchy intensity that rivals poison ivy.
Somebody please pass the calamine lotion … and better pick up some shares of that stock, too.
Here are some DNT highlights from the past week:
Under scrutiny
The general public won’t find out the results of the racial bias audit at the Duluth Police Department for another month, but DNT crime and courts reporter Tom Olsen gave readers an in-depth look at the probe this week.
Check out the five things you need to know about the audit here.
Black beach of Silver Bay
If the pristine sandy beaches of Aruba are a bit too bright for your tastes, there’s a beach a short drive up the North Shore that might better suit you — Black Beach on Lake Superior.
As DNT reporter Jimmy Lovrien writes: “Established as a park just a few years ago, visitors flock to the black ‘sand’ beach, which is exploding in popularity thanks to photos and articles shared online.”
So what gives this beach its inky hue? Find out here.
Return to the Wade
Rejoice, Northland baseball fans … Duluth Huskies baseball returns to Wade Stadium tonight and for the summer.
To get you prepped for another season of hardball at the Wade, DNT sports editor Brandon Veale sums up everything you need to know before heading out to the old ballpark.
Don’t forget to bring your glove.
Catch a wave
Here are a few more stories from the past week to check out:
- Streaming now: Movies and shows that spotlight Northland talent
- Under reconstruction: Duluth to resume work on Brighton Beach renovation
- Unusual water rescue: Duluth firefighters rescue dog who plunged 30 feet off cliff into Lake Superior
- Astro Bob: Swoon to June’s best astronomical sights
- Safeguarding history:
Restored historic tax credit will help Duluth preserve buildings
