Weekly Wave: Savor the sweet spot of summer

DULUTH — Now that we’re on the other side of July 4, you’ll often hear the tired, old cliche about summer being over — or at least the theory that time will speed up and Labor Day will be here when we least expect it.

But there’s no reason to put the lawn chairs away and scrounge up our mittens and ski masks just yet. We’re at the height of summer … that sweet spot that starts near the end of June and stretches through July and August until the Labor Day Weekend. Eleven weeks of summer bliss!

Heck, September and even October usually give us a hot summer flashback or two.

There’s still a ton to enjoy about the season — despite the big summer holiday being in the rearview mirror — including:

Blowing up the rest of your fireworks stash (but not too late at night to keep your neighbors awake and their dogs terrorized).

The lush green of the leaves in the trees and your well-manicured lawns … and the sweet smell of a freshly shaven yard.

Chasing fireflies and peering up at the summer stars at night.

Shorts and T-shirts wardrobe.

Driving with your windows down and tunes cranked up.

Falling asleep to the drone of insects and frogs.

Summer beach time.

Hot days and warm nights.

Soaking up the sun on long, lazy days.

Summer road trips and vacations.

I could go on and on, but this space is finite and so, ultimately, is summer.

So, let’s get outdoors and soak up the sweet spot of summer!

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some DNT highlights from the past week:

Fourth of July redux

(Getty Images)

Weekly Wave hopes you had a fun and safe Fourth of July earlier this week.

If you weren’t able to take in an Independence Day parade, the DNT’s Dan Williamson attended Superior’s big parade and brought back plenty of photos and a video for you to check out.

There are a couple of fireworks shots from DNT photographer Jed Carlson, too.



Tiny house, big price tag

This 205-square-foot home at 804 N. Sixth Ave. E., Duluth, was recently listed for $195,000. Peter Passi / Duluth News Tribune

So how can a 205-square-foot house come with a $195,000 price tag?

Great question.

Last week, DNT city hall reporter Peter Passi helped answer readers’ questions about the big asking price for the tiny home by asking city leaders how that could happen with the “Rebuild Duluth” housing initiative.

Here’s what he found out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spartan spark plug

Superior’s Emma Raye smiles as she holds her well used bat in the team dugout in Superior. Raye is the 2023 Softball Player of the Year. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

A lot of hyperbole gets thrown around when stellar athletes receive accolades, but it’s no exaggeration to say that Emma Raye is one of the best athletes to compete for the Superior Spartans. Ever.

Just ask her basketball coach, Dave Kontny, who said that Raye “is by far one of, if not the best female athlete our school has ever had.”

After she led the Spartans to another Wisconsin state softball tournament appearance last month, DNT sports reporter Jamey Malcomb caught up with her and discussed her stellar high school playing days and also the next stage of her career — playing Big Ten softball at Northwestern University.

Check out that conversation — and photos from DNT photographer Jed Carlson and a video from DNT digital producer Dan Williamson — here.

Catch a wave

Here are a few more stories from the past week to check out:



Weekly Wave logo

Editor's note: Weekly Wave is a newsletter that I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.