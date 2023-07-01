Weekly Wave: The best vacations help you forget the day
I truly believe my “forgetfulness” was the result of not watching, punching or beating the clock.
DULUTH — Last weekend while on vacation, I experienced one of those special, yet elusive, moments — I forgot what day it was.
Now, I know what some of you are thinking: Maybe that 53-year-old brain of yours isn’t the steel trap that it used to be. Point taken, but even though I may forget what I had for breakfast or one of my 50 passwords, I like to think I can still master the week’s seven days and the order they appear.
No, I truly believe my “forgetfulness” was the result of not watching, punching or beating the clock. And isn’t that what the best vacations are all about? Forgetting the pressures and stresses at home … even to the point of scratching your head and needing a moment or two to remember what day it is?
It sure is for this deadline chaser.
While spending Friday night through Tuesday morning with boyhood friends on Bois Blanc Island (right next door to Mackinac Island, where the horses and fudge are) on Lake Huron, that slow, timeless island living caught up to me in the middle of the lively conversations, adult beverages and classic rock tunes.
When you’re not tied to a screen as you are during your daily work life, it’s quite possible to briefly wonder what day it is.
It was a blissful feeling, and I look forward to experiencing that fleeting vacation benefit again soon.
Here are some DNT highlights from the past week:
Big bang fury
Towns hold immense pride in their public fireworks displays, and rival boasts of having the best pyrotechnics display in a given state or region will likely yield a vehement protest (and maybe even a few Roman candles or bottle rockets aimed their way — not that Weekly Wave would endorse such childish and dangerous behavior).
DNT Arts and Entertainment reporter Jay Gabler was curious where Duluth’s Fourth of July fireworks rank in the Upper Midwest. Here’s what he found out.
So far, we haven’t heard any official protest from the city of Superior regarding Gabler’s report.
Superior water, superior beer?
Local brewmeisters have long preached how the glorious waters of Lake Superior help make their beer better tasting and — well — superior to other nonlocal brands.
Dave Hoops, a veteran brewer and beer judge, writes a beer column for the DNT. This past week he dove into the reasons why Lake Superior’s water helps our local brewers produce topnotch barley pop.
Ah, the sweet science of producing better beer!
Summer stargazing nostalgia
Summer stargazing has long been a favorite pastime for Weekly Wave. And Astro Bob’s column this week about the constellation Scorpius — and its unmistakable “heart star” Antares — summoned a supernova of nostalgia.
I love recalling how Scorpius dominated the night sky at the home where I grew up, lighting up the clear sky over a large field behind my house. I was always fascinated by this constellation and Antares — the rival or Mars. On some nights, I could even see it through my bedroom window.
To me, it’s never really summer until that famed scorpion makes its yearly seasonal appearances.
Editor's note: Weekly Wave is a newsletter that I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.
