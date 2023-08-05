Weekly Wave: Remember Meisner for more than ‘Take It to the Limit’

DULUTH — Randy Meisner’s death and obituary coverage were overshadowed last week by the celebrity deaths of Sinead O’Connor and Paul “Pee-wee Herman” Reubens.

That was nothing new for Meisner, who famously shunned the spotlight and was overshadowed in the band that he helped make famous: the Eagles. Stop anyone over age 30 on the street and ask them to name as many Eagles’ members as they can, and you will likely get at least Don Henley and/or Glenn Frey, and probably Joe Walsh as well. I’d hazard a guess that more folks would name Don Felder before Meisner.

More ardent fans, of course, know that Meisner sang one of the most enduring standards in the Eagles’ canon: “Take It to the Limit.” And most of the headlines about Meisner’s death last week at age 77 included that song title.

But Meisner’s stint with the Eagles should be remembered for more than just that one giant song. As talented as Henley, Frey and the others were, it’s difficult to imagine the Eagles becoming the musical juggernaut of the 1970s and early ’80s without Meisner’s contributions.

As the Eagles piled up albums and grew in popularity, Henley and Frey honed their songwriting chops and took over more of the lead vocal duties. The hits never seemed to stop, including “Best of My Love,” “Hotel California,” “New Kid In Town,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Life in the Fast Lane” and “One of These Nights,” just to name a few.

That left little space for Meisner’s songwriting contributions and lead vocal opportunities, but he still added much mojo to the Eagles’ magic powers. Let’s start with that blessed voice, with its range that seemingly had no limit (pun intended). When Meisner wasn’t singing lead — which was often — his voice helped the Eagles attain heavenly harmonies.

Henley’s lead vocal on “One of These Nights” is superb, but that song doesn’t soar without Meisner’s high-range harmony during the chorus. Listen to it again and focus on Meisner’s singing. The same can be said about so many Eagles’ songs.

Meisner was also a gifted bassist. When you’re listening to “One of These Nights,” check out that meaty bass line that bounces the song along.

While “Take It to the Limit” will forever endear him to music fans, he has a handful of other gems scattered throughout the Eagles’ catalog. Three that stand out include “Most of Us Are Sad” from the debut album, “Too Many Hands” from “One of These Nights” and “Try and Love Again” from “Hotel California.”

Ironically, “Take It to the Limit” eventually led to Meisner’s departure from the band, as anxiety plagued him each time he sang it live and often struggled to hit the highest of the high notes. Fights with band members ensued, especially with Frey, and Meisner left when the Eagles were at their apex. The band was very fortunate to find the musically and vocally talented Timothy B. Schmit to replace Meisner for their final studio album from that era, “The Long Run.”

But even as Meisner left, his legacy with the Eagles was already cemented, even if he was overshadowed by the likes of Henley and Frey.

I hope you're having a great weekend. When you get a chance, check out those other Meisner classics.

Here are some DNT highlights from the past week:

Campaign coffers

Emily Larson, left, and Roger Reinert

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and her main challenger Roger Reinert don’t require deep campaign contribution war chests like their counterparts in Washington, D.C., but their supporters have been steadily sending funds their way. Perhaps more than in recent mayoral races.

It is interesting to see how much money their campaigns have raised heading into the fall election season, particularly in a race that promises to intrigue Duluth residents all the way to November.

City Hall reporter Peter Passi shared the latest campaign numbers with readers this week, as Tuesday’s primary election looms.

At home on water or dirt

Mike Klippenstein poses with his modified race car at the Gondik Law Speedway on Friday, July 28. Klippenstein has become a regular at tracks in the larger Duluth area in the last three years. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune

You may have noticed a new byline popping up on our sports pages. Reagan Hoverman is the latest addition to our sports department and he has been busy immersing himself into the Northland’s sports scene.

One of his latest stories centers on Mike Klippenstein, an employee at the Superior refinery who happens to be a world champion personal watercraft racer. Klippenstein also turns laps on the local dirt tracks.

Hoverman caught up to Klippenstein recently and learned more about his exploits on water and dirt.

Jed's big close-up

A caricature of Telegram photographer Jed Carlson. Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Photographer Jed Carlson has spent most of his life behind a camera, documenting news, sports and features for the DNT, Superior Telegram and Cloquet Pine Journal.

He’s not comfortable on the other side of the camera.

Well, that’s where he found himself recently when it came time for a colonoscopy screening. I’ll spare you any bathroom jokes, but Jed produced a fun way to discuss his “experience” with our readers and highlight the importance of getting screened.

Bonus points, too, go to our graphics guru Gary Meader for his great illustration/caricature.

Catch a wave

Here are a few more stories from the past week to check out:



