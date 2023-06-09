99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weekly Wave: The editing gene runs 24/7

Even though I try my best to power down the editing gene, all those lurking crimes against grammar, spelling and punctuation will force the editor out of me again.

Old press type.
Rick Lubbers / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 12:07 PM

DULUTH — I get paid to be an editor, but it can be extremely difficult to shut off that function when the meter isn’t running.

Such as when you glance at the rough copy of a research paper one of your children has written, or you catch a misspelled word in the novel you’re reading, or a friend texts you and uses “its” when it should be “it’s” instead. Or they get “there” and “their” mixed up.

Do I say something to correct them? Or do I let it go? I’m off duty, after all.

How about when patrolling the hazardous wasteland of social media, where the rules of grammar, spelling and punctuation hold little power? How high will my anxiety rise when someone posts about their breakfast but has the caps button on lockdown?

Can I stop just short of exercising my need to correct these things? Put the red pen down and slowly walk away?

Or will I get dragged into a 30-day Twitter war about the Oxford comma?

Wouldn’t I enjoy a little grace, a dash of forgiveness when the paper has an error, or when something is even amiss with Weekly Wave? I hear from like-minded, eagle-eyed readers all the time who are quick to point out our errors. No one is perfect. We all make mistakes. Even 24/7 editors.

It would make life a little easier, wouldn’t it? To see a sign in a homeowner’s front yard with a badly placed apostrophe on the family name and not feel a compelling need to stop and correct that. Or not lecture someone on when to use “every day” versus “everyday.” To read a sentence on a billboard and not imagine filling in the missing commas or hyphens.

I’ll try my best to power down the editing gene later today when I log off from work and begin my weekend, but it’s safe to say that all those lurking crimes against grammar, spelling and punctuation will force the editor out of me again.

I hope you all have a great weekend … and if you see any errors in this newsletter, please be kind.

Here are some DNT highlights from the past week:

Where are the LPNs?

nurses work in long term care facility
Regan Martinson, right, of Duluth, a licensed practical nurse at Benedictine Living Community, helps resident Penny Bodell with items in her room Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A good story often starts with a simple question asked by a journalist or a reader.

DNT health reporter Laura Butterbrodt asked a question about the dwindling numbers of licensed practical nurses in the health care world and published a fascinating report on her findings.

Street painter

An artist sits between two large-scale black and white chalk portraits of Chester and Clara Congdon on asphalt.
Chalk artist Annmarie Geniusz sits between two 10-foot portraits of Chester and Clara Congdon on the grounds of their historic home the Glensheen Mansion made last summer. Geniusz is taking her historic chalk art to four different parks throughout the city this June.
Contributed / Annmarie Geniusz

I’m always amazed at what artists can create, and I enjoy it when our reporters dig into how they do art.

DNT reporter Teri Cadeau recently wrote about a local artist who developed a passion for chalk art a few years back and is now creating incredible murals in Duluth parks this month.

Floating photo magnet

Petertoon in action
"Petertoon" is a pontoon boat with semitruck stylings.
Contributed / Jeff Foster

So, what do you call the merging of a pontoon and Peterbilt semitruck cab?

Well, Petertoon, of course.

Last week’s Northlandia from DNT reporter Joe Bowen unveiled the unique creation just perfect for lazy summer days and evenings on the lake.

And, yes, the horn and several other parts of the truck are in working order.

Catch a wave

Here are a few more stories from the past week to check out:

Editor's note: Weekly Wave is a newsletter that I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.

Rick Lubbers
By Rick Lubbers
Rick Lubbers has been in his role since 2014 and at the News Tribune since 2005. Previous stops include the Superior Telegram (1999-2005) and Budgeteer News (1997-1999). Prior to that, he worked at the St. Cloud Times and Annandale Advocate in Minnesota, and the Greenville Daily News and Grand Rapids Press in Michigan. He received his journalism degree at Central Michigan University.
