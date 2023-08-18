Weekly Wave: The great DNT Pit Spit revisited

DULUTH — We don’t really have an official name for it — or one that we can all agree on anyway — but the yearly “DNT Pit Spit” (maybe this name will catch on) is nearing “tradition” territory.

At the very least, we now can call it “annual.”

On Monday, Aug. 7, a dozen or so Duluth Media Group journalists concluded their weekly planning meeting and hurried out to the alley between the Maurices and DNT buildings. Cherries gathered by regional editor Jennifer Zettel-Vandenhouten (from Door County, Wisconsin) were supplied to all spitters.

Many techniques were on display, and the faces they made were all priceless, but in the end John Myers propelled his cherry pit the farthest (pictured showing off his championship form). It’s apt that a fun outdoors activity like a cherry pit spitting contest would be won by our outdoors reporter. Just one more thing the veteran reporter excels at.

Mental health breaks are an important part of a busy, stressful work day. Those fleeting but valuable minutes spent resting our brains can take many forms ... from a quick walk around the block or reading something fun for a few minutes to playing a video game on a cell phone.

The possibilities are endless and we encourage our journalists to take advantage of lunch and other breaks to rest from the deadline grind — even if the break activity is a bit unusual.

Such as cherry pit spitting. Hey, whatever works, right? As it turns out, cherry pit spitting is somewhat relaxing and you actually forget about work while trying to propel a small cherry pit using as much lung power as possible.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t much time for a post-pit spit celebration. Local news didn’t take a break during the contest and deadlines continued to creep closer. So, the pit spitters ambled back into the office and resumed their jobs as news gatherers; some, perhaps, were looking forward to DNT Pit Spit 2024.

I hope you all have a great weekend. If you have any cherries hanging out in your kitchen, maybe give pit spitting a try.

Here are some DNT highlights from the past week:

‘Duluth‘ is referenced again

From left, Andrea Martin, Steve Martin and Martin Short in Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building." Patrick Harbron / Hulu / TNS

Sharp-eared TV viewers caught a “Duluth” reference this week on the hit Hulu mystery/comedy series “Only Murders in the Building.”

The popular series that stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short features characters trying to solve murders while hosting a popular podcast.

Season three is out now, and episode three drops the reference to “Duluth.”

To be honest, “Minnesota” was not mentioned during our city’s brief mention. But with no disrespect to Duluth, Georgia, or any of the other handful or so Duluths floating around the country, they had to mean “Duluth, Minnesota.” Right?

You can be the judge after reading Teri Cadeau’s short story and checking out the episode.

Summer fling

Zane Brosowske, of Pelican Rapids, smiles while paddling into the Duluth Entry Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, nearing the end of his 63-day solo circle kayak tour around Lake Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Hopefully you’ve been able to take at least one big trip this summer.

But whether you stayed stateside or jetted off to another continent, it’s difficult to top Zane Brosowske’s summer trip: jumping into a kayak and taking a lap around Lake Superior.

It lasted 63 days.

He traveled more than 1,200 miles.

Alone.

DNT outdoors reporter John Myers (this year’s Pit Spit champion) has all the details of Brosowske’s fascinating tale here (along with several beautiful pictures from the trip).

St. Louis River‘s island of misfit toys

Dozens of stuffed animals hang from the pilings at the Grassy Point Railroad Bridge on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

This week’s Northlandia has taken a decidedly creepy turn: the Grassy Point Swing Bridge and the many stuffed animals attached to it.

What was started by a former bridge operator has continued through the years with help from boaters, anglers and others.

DNT reporter Jimmy Lovrien waded into this odd activity — a story well-suited to Northlandia.

It’s hard to say what these stuffed animals did to deserve this fate, but I wonder if Lotso — the villainous stuffy from “Toy Story 3” — is among the bridge’s furry denizens.

P.S. This is a members-only story. We’d love to have you join our growing circle of subscribers.

Catch a wave

Here are a few more stories from the past week to check out:



