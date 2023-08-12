Weekly Wave: Entertaining column prompted medical action

DULUTH — Last week, Weekly Wave highlighted an entertaining column from photographer Jed Carlson that documented his colonoscopy in a fun way for the Superior Telegram.

Jed had some fun with a “challenging” topic, but his column made it through the censors and included this ending: “Get some good toilet paper and reading materials and you’ll be set. Don’t ignore your health. If I can do it, so can you. Now talk to your doctor about your close-up.”

A call to action? For sure. But most folks don’t eagerly line up for colonoscopies.

Still, I received an interesting letter in the mail earlier this week from a reader who wanted to express praise and thanks for Jed’s column.

The longtime reader wrote: “I know the story was supposed to be funny, but it turned out to be more for my family. My husband has a history of cancer in his family. I’ve tried for years to get him to go for his ‘Butt Camera Day.’ After years and years and years of saying no, my husband has gotten an appointment to see the butt doc.”

Apparently a little fun prodding from Jed did the trick.

“When I asked him what changed his mind, he said he read Jed’s story and it didn’t seem too bad,” she continued. “He knows Jed from our grandsons’ sports games. He trusts Jed. This could save his life! So, many thanks!! Thank you to the paper for running the story. For us, it was life changing.”

It is always nice to hear from readers and learn about the stories, photos or videos that they enjoyed — or even some constructive criticism about how they’d like to see us up our game — but it’s immeasurably rewarding to hear that something we published prompted someone to action. Even if it’s the simple, yet meaningful, act of scheduling a doctor’s appointment.

Well done, Jed.

So, have you scheduled your close-up yet?

Here are some DNT highlights from the past week:

‘Fine tuning‘ needed

Duluth police officer Kyle Pederson, left, and K-9 officer Josh Aubart respond to the report of a disturbance at Nicollet Apartments on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Duluth Police Department has been awaiting the results of a racial bias audit for a few months now.

Tom Olsen, the DNT’s crime and courts reporter, has been tracking this story and dove into the 90-page report released by the Crime and Justice Institute on Wednesday. Olsen wrote that the report “did not recommend sweeping changes to the Duluth Police Department. But analysts provided a blueprint of smaller fixes that they said could help reduce bias, ensure inclusivity and promote public accountability.”

Thankfully, Olsen was able to condense that 90-page report into about 1,300 words.

Star watch, part 1

James Cameron arrives for a press conference to promote "Avatar: The Way of Water" in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 9, 2022. Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images / TNS

The Northland loves star gazing — the Hollywood kind.

So when famous filmmaker James Cameron sat down for a meal at The Boat Club on Sunday, co-owner Jason Vincent couldn’t help but share the Duluth sighting on Facebook. … Which then was picked up by nearly every media outlet in town.

We don’t have a lot of details about Cameron’s visit, but “Avatar 3” isn’t likely to be filmed in downtown Duluth. Still, Arts and Entertainment reporter Jay Gabler gave Cameron’s Northland visit the context it needed.

I haven’t met a lot of movie celebrities, but if I bumped into Cameron I’d thank him for making two of my favorite movies of all time — “The Terminator” and “Aliens” — and ask him when the “Titanic” sequel is coming out.

Star watch, part 2

No moon will mar the view of the annual Perseid meteor shower which will peak overnight August 12-13. Meteors will stream from a point in the constellation Perseus called the radiant and streak across the sky in all directions. Contributed / Stellarium with additions by Bob King

The Northland also loves star gazing — the outer space kind.

One of August’s yearly highlights is the Perseid meteor shower, and this year’s peak is coming this weekend.

Astro Bob has everything you need to get ready for this year’s display, including when to head outside and where to point your head.

Weather forecast not included.

Catch a wave

