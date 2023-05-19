Weekly Wave: Enjoying the bird days of spring

DULUTH — It’s a busy time of year at the Lubbers’ house, especially just outside of it.

The four window feeders — of the seed, suet, hummingbird and oriole varieties — feature continuous colorful arrivals and departures while the food supply dwindles with each passing hour. Those birds must know there is plenty more food in storage in our garage.

It’s chirp, er, cheap entertainment and I don’t have to leave the comfort of my couch to view them.

Our family has long enjoyed feeding and watching the birds flying to and from our house from the dense woods that dominate our property.

Years ago, our feeders were once located on our front lawn, but we discovered early in our Northland tenure that black bears also love seed, suet, sugar water and grape jelly. We quickly grew tired of waking up or coming home to bent shepherd’s hooks, destroyed feeders and bird seed strewn around our yard.

ADVERTISEMENT

After repeated bird feeder raids from Yogi, Boo-Boo and friends, we moved the feeders to our front windows and placed them out juuussst out of reach for those bungling bruins. Not that they haven’t tried. It’s quite an experience to be watching TV late at night and notice a long, furry arm stretching toward a bird feeder. Their paws and claws are huge from just 10 feet away!

Thankfully our local black bears have long given up on raiding our bird feeders and appear merely content to topple our garbage cans and empty our raspberry bushes instead.

Here are some DNT highlights from the past week:

Ruby slippers thief charged

A recovered pair of ruby slippers that were worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" and stolen from a Grand Rapids, Minn., museum 13 years ago, are seen during a news conference at the FBI headquarters in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 4, 2018. The slippers, one of four known pairs worn by Garland in the 1939 classic, were on a 10-week loan to the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids when they were stolen in the early hours of August 27, 2005. John Autey / St. Paul Pioneer Press

The man charged with stealing a pair of the famous “Wizard of Oz” ruby slippers from a Grand Rapids, Minnesota museum two decades ago probably wishes he could click his heels together three times and escape from the feds.

But the heist which captivated so many people for nearly 18 years appears finally to be winding toward a conclusion.

Our crime and courts reporter, Tom Olsen, joined forces with arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler to give the readers the latest on this case.

Pothole fuss

An automobile navigates a series of potholes at the intersection of Main Street and 65th Avenue West on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

As more and more Duluth drivers find their pothole-laden streets leading directly to the nearest auto mechanic, the city of Duluth reminds residents that they won’t be footing those bills.

City reporter Peter Passi spoke to angry drivers, busy mechanics and steadfast local leaders for his latest on Duluth’s never-ending pothole drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Help needed

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sean Clark checks driver information and registration while performing a traffic stop along Rice Lake Road on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, north of Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Law enforcement as a profession is in the tight grip of a widespread personnel shortage, and new St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay has made filling numerous open positions his top priority.

Tom Olsen, the DNT’s crime and courts reporter, dove into this topic and gave readers an in-depth look at sheriff’s department hiring challenges.

Catch a wave

Here are a few more stories from the past week to check out:



Weekly Wave logo

Editor's note: Weekly Wave is a newsletter that I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.