Weekly Wave: Being married to a journalist is a tough job

DULUTH — It’s not easy being a journalist, but it’s probably more difficult being married to one.

For starters, we’re already in a deeply committed relationship with journalism, and with the hours we keep, we’re likely spending more time in the office than at home.

Business calls can spring up at all hours — while you’re on a date or visiting with friends, or asleep. And thus it becomes nearly impossible to firm up plans when news can suddenly break and simultaneously dash those family schedules.

Even when we arrive home, the computer tucked away in the house office often beckons an editor or reporter for just a few quick minutes … and then maybe just one more hour. “I’ll be there in just a little bit … Please, don’t wait up for me.”

Did I mention that journalists are great at soaking up stress all day, only to wring it out at home later? So, our spouses and loved ones don’t always see the best versions of ourselves.

We’re also great observers, and see how much our spouses and loved ones help us through difficult times — with just the right word to cheer us up, a sympathetic ear (or sometimes a deaf one!)

Above all, our spouses understand that our love of the job doesn’t mean we love it more than them.

Next week, my wife, Leah, and I will celebrate 25 years of marriage.

Twenty five years! That’s a lot of long nights at the office (like this one — Thursday, June 15, 7:44 p.m.)

There are myriad broken and altered plans stuffed into 25 years.

Numerous late-night phone calls, texts, emails that interrupt personal time.

But there’s been even more love and understanding, patience and commitment, trust and kindness that have flowed through those years, too.

And that’s all a testament to my wonderful wife, Leah, who has the toughest job in the world.

She’s married to a journalist.

Here are some DNT highlights from the past week:

Running with the pack

Elite men racers begin Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

Summer truly kicks off in the Northland on Grandma’s Marathon weekend. And if you plan to grab a cowbell — or other assorted noisemaker — and camp out along the race route, you’ll want to read the DNT’s primer on how best to check out the marathon and half marathon races.



Fishing with Dad

Steve Kuchera, of Duluth, holds a 40-inch northern pike caught by his father, Jim Kuchera, of Becker, Minn., while they were fishing in Ontario on Sunday, June 11, 2023. John Myers / Duluth News Tribune

Just in time for Father’s Day, DNT outdoors reporter John Myers has a special feature where Northland men and women share their special memories of fishing with Dad.

You’ll enjoy these fishing tales and might even get a little choked up. I sure did.

Diamond cuts

Esko third baseman Isaak Sertich (3) celebrates with an assistant coach after hitting a grand slam home run against Cannon Falls during the Minnesota State Class AA baseball semifinal at Dick Putz Field on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The spring prep sports season is almost over, but before we can truly cue up Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out” there is one last Northland school vying for a state championship.

The Esko baseball team has put together an impressive playoff run and plays today for the Class AA state championship against Perham in St. Paul. You can read sports reporter Jamey Malcomb's semifinal game report here.

In a related story, it will be the last time Esko athletes compete as Eskomos (See “Catch A Wave” below)

Catch a wave

Here are a few more stories from the past week to check out:



Weekly Wave logo

