News | Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues

Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.

21dec18_0988.jpg
The main Duluth post office at 27th Avenue West and Michigan Street in February 2012.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
DULUTH — News Tribune print subscribers may find themselves waiting an extra day for their Wednesday newspaper.

The United States Postal Service expects delivery service interruptions Wednesday due to weather conditions.

A winter storm warning is in effect until noon Saturday for all of Northwestern Wisconsin, the Twin Ports and Aitkin, Pine, Carlton and southern St Louis counties in Minnesota, plus the North Shore areas of Lake and Cook counties.

The USPS pulled postal carriers off their routes last week due to safety concerns as blizzard conditions swept through the Northland.

In the meantime, subscribers can find a digital replica of the print edition at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com , or read all of that news and more here at duluthnewstribune.com.

winter storm
Weather
Winter storm with snow, high winds may linger into Christmas Eve
The Twin Ports is expected to see 2-4 inches and the South Shore snowbelt more than a foot.
December 21, 2022 08:40 PM
By  John Myers

