Wednesday commuters face more snow in Twin Ports

The storm is expected to wind down by the evening.

heavy snow falls over Duluth
A pedestrian crosses Superior Street at the intersection of Lake Avenue in heavy snowfall Tuesday evening in Duluth. The Weather Service is predicting a storm total of 3-8 inches of snow for the Duluth area by the time snow tapers off Wednesday evening.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
January 04, 2023 07:48 AM
DULUTH — After a quick burst of snow Tuesday evening and ongoing wind overnight, parts of the Northland will see more snow Wednesday, with a winter storm warning in effect until 6 p.m. for the Twin Ports, eastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin.

Moderate snow was falling in Duluth at 7:30 a.m. whipped by easterly winds gusting to 25 mph that was causing some blowing and drifting.

Many roads were snow-covered and slippery Wednesday morning with glazing caused by freezing drizzle in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Duluth said snow will continue south of a line from Walker to Virginia to Grand Marais, including all of Northwestern Wisconsin, Duluth and the North Shore. Some freezing drizzle may mix with the snow in northwest Wisconsin. Snow will taper off Wednesday afternoon and evening for most areas.

Wednesday snow
Contributed / National Weather Service

The Weather Service is forecasting a two-day storm snowfall total of 2-5 inches of snow generally along and south of Minnesota Highway 210 and all of Northwestern Wisconsin. An area of higher totals, from 3-8 inches, is expected from Aitkin to near Duluth to Hurley and Phillips to Rice Lake, Hinckley, and back to Aitkin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winter storm warning includes southern St. Louis and all of Carlton, Pine and Aitkin counties in Minnesota and all of Northwestern Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory is posted for north-central Minnesota while little or new snow is expected to fall north of the Iron Range.

Snowfall totals as of 7 a.m. were generally light across most of the Northland, with 4 inches north of Two Harbors and in Amnicon Falls, Wisconsin, with 3.9 inches in Mahtowa, 3.5 inches near Spirit Mountain in Duluth and 3.5 inches in Superior and just 2.5 inches at the National Weather Service Office near Duluth International Airport.

The storm dumped up to 9 inches on parts of the Twin Cities and 22 inches near Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
