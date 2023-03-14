6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Weary city staff prepare for next storm to strike

Duluth's snow-removal crews have had their hands full this snowy winter.

112320.N.DNT.SnowC2.jpg
A city of Duluth snowplow clears Glenwood Street in Duluth in 2020.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
March 14, 2023 03:57 PM

DULUTH — Local road crews may barely have time to catch their breath before the next winter storm system bears down on the Northland, likely starting Wednesday evening.

In the latest weekend snowstorm, city crew members logged 900 hours, racking up about $45,000 in overtime to cover about 6,700 miles of roads, City Administrator Noah Schuchman told the City Council on Monday.

He said a staff of 35 people, along with a few fill-ins, have clocked in at 2 a.m. for four consecutive days, putting in 16-hour shifts since the latest weather system blanketed Duluth with more than a foot of snow.

related

"I wanted to take a moment to thank, acknowledge and appreciate them and to ask for the public's continued understanding as we work through what is on track to be an unprecedented winter in terms of snowfall. That they have done so with good humor and real dedication is a testament to their work, and I thank them for it," Schuchman said.

So far this winter, Duluth has received 116.4 inches of snow, making it the ninth-snowiest winter since the city began keeping records in 1885, and it's not close to over yet. Schuchman noted that if the city receives average accumulations of snow in the coming weeks, it's on pace to top 1996 for the most winter snowfall ever recorded.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to guidance from the National Weather Service on Tuesday: "The next winter storm remains forecast to affect the region starting Wednesday night as mostly a rain/snow mix before transitioning to mostly snow from Thursday late evening to Friday night. A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect for Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties along the South Shore of northwest Wisconsin for heavy snowfall that is possible from the late week storm."

The same forecast advises that the best chance of accumulations exceeding 6 inches is east of U.S. Highway 53 in Northeastern Minnesota and along the South Shore, clear to Bayfield.

Piles of snow fall through a hole in a mall roof, as seen from the inside.
Local
ALSO READ: Miller Hill Mall evacuated after roof collapse
Brock Hedegaard, an associate professor of civil engineering at the University of Minnesota Duluth. estimated the snow that had fallen into the mall weighed about 160,000 pounds.
March 14, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
courtroom gavel
Local
Brookston man found guilty of sexual assault
March 14, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
3229721+Nuclear Test Operation Hardtack 1 FEA.jpg
Local
Duluth City Council divided on stand against nuclear weapons
March 14, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Man found guilty in overdose death
March 14, 2023 08:42 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Latte art.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Where to get a good cup of coffee during the 2023 Frozen Four in Duluth
March 14, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Va Bene Caffe FILE.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
Where to eat during the 2023 Frozen Four in Duluth
March 14, 2023 03:07 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Zodiacal light
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Roundabout the March sky; Aurora alert March 14-15
March 14, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Hermantown vs Mahtomedi_0333.jpg
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Third-place finish shows ‘heart and soul’ of Hermantown
March 14, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb