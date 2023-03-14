Weary city staff prepare for next storm to strike

DULUTH — Local road crews may barely have time to catch their breath before the next winter storm system bears down on the Northland, likely starting Wednesday evening.

In the latest weekend snowstorm, city crew members logged 900 hours, racking up about $45,000 in overtime to cover about 6,700 miles of roads, City Administrator Noah Schuchman told the City Council on Monday.

He said a staff of 35 people, along with a few fill-ins, have clocked in at 2 a.m. for four consecutive days, putting in 16-hour shifts since the latest weather system blanketed Duluth with more than a foot of snow.

"I wanted to take a moment to thank, acknowledge and appreciate them and to ask for the public's continued understanding as we work through what is on track to be an unprecedented winter in terms of snowfall. That they have done so with good humor and real dedication is a testament to their work, and I thank them for it," Schuchman said.

So far this winter, Duluth has received 116.4 inches of snow, making it the ninth-snowiest winter since the city began keeping records in 1885, and it's not close to over yet. Schuchman noted that if the city receives average accumulations of snow in the coming weeks, it's on pace to top 1996 for the most winter snowfall ever recorded.

According to guidance from the National Weather Service on Tuesday: "The next winter storm remains forecast to affect the region starting Wednesday night as mostly a rain/snow mix before transitioning to mostly snow from Thursday late evening to Friday night. A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect for Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties along the South Shore of northwest Wisconsin for heavy snowfall that is possible from the late week storm."

The same forecast advises that the best chance of accumulations exceeding 6 inches is east of U.S. Highway 53 in Northeastern Minnesota and along the South Shore, clear to Bayfield.