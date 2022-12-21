SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Watch: With frigid-cold temperatures, sea smoke rises from Lake Superior

Single-digit temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of the week.

Aerial view of sea smoke on a lake harbor.
Aerial view of sea smoke rising from Lake Superior and in the Twin Ports canal Wednesday. At the time of flying early that morning, visibility was 4 statute miles.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
December 21, 2022 11:34 AM
Sea smoke rising from lake near lighthouse.
With temperatures below zero, sea smoke rises from Lake Superior around the Duluth North Pier Lighthouse early Wednesday morning. At the time, visibility was 4 statute miles.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Ducks float in water as sea smoke rises from it.
Sea smoke engulfs the canal leading into the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth on Wednesday. If you look closely, you can see ducks floating in the water.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Two ducks fly through sea smoke towards a group of ducks floating in the water.
Two ducks fly through the sea smoke rising from the water in the Twin Ports canal. More ducks can be seen floating in the water.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Sea smoke rises from lake.
Around Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum (ruins of a sand and gravel hopper, also known as "the Cribs") in Duluth's Canal Park, sea smoke rises off Lake Superior with temperatures below zero.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Sea smoke rises from lake around lift bridge.
With frigid-cold temperatures, sea smoke rises up from Lake Superior around Canal Park and the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth early Wednesday morning. At the time this photos was captured, visibility was 4 statute miles.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.
