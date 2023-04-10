99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WATCH: Lester River flows as snow melts away

High spring temperatures are expected to continue melting snow throughout the week.

Aerial view of river flowing through melting snow.
An aerial view of the Lester River in Duluth moving through the melting snowpack Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
Today at 4:00 PM
People walk across snow covered bridge over creek.
A family walks across a snow-covered bridge over Amity Creek in Duluth's Lester Park on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Aerial view of river rushing through melting snow.
An aerial view of snow covered Lester Park in Duluth on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Water in river rushes over rocks.
Water rolls over the rocks along the Lester River in Duluth as snow melts away.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
River rushes through melting snow.
The Lester River rushes strong as the snow melts.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
River rushes past melting snow.
Water in the Lester River rolls over the rocks as snow melts around it.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
River flows through melting snow.
The Lester River cuts through packs of melting snow.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.
