99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Monday, April 10
☑ Share feedback
🙃 Quirky Northland stories
📽 Video
Advertise with us
News
Local
Minnesota
Wisconsin
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Bulldogs Hockey
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
The Woman Today
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
☑ Share feedback
🙃 Quirky Northland stories
📽 Video
Advertise with us
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign in
Account
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Local
WATCH: Lester River flows as snow melts away
High spring temperatures are expected to continue melting snow throughout the week.
An aerial view of the Lester River in Duluth moving through the melting snowpack Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
By
Wyatt Buckner
Today at 4:00 PM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
A family walks across a snow-covered bridge over Amity Creek in Duluth's Lester Park on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
An aerial view of snow covered Lester Park in Duluth on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Water rolls over the rocks along the Lester River in Duluth as snow melts away.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
The Lester River rushes strong as the snow melts.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Water in the Lester River rolls over the rocks as snow melts around it.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
The Lester River cuts through packs of melting snow.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
By
Wyatt Buckner
Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.
What To Read Next
Local
Trial opens in 'brutal' Iron Range slaying
April 10, 2023 04:27 PM
·
By
Tom Olsen
Local
Grand Marais restaurant burns
April 10, 2023 01:53 PM
·
By
Jimmy Lovrien
Local
Listen: 2 police officers fatally shot in Barron County traffic stop
April 10, 2023 08:30 AM
·
By
Staff reports
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
Arts and Entertainment
DSSO to play 'Jurassic Park' score live, with movie, Aug. 19
April 10, 2023 12:46 PM
·
By
Jay Gabler
Local
Witherspoon to seek 4th District seat on Duluth City Council
April 10, 2023 06:09 AM
·
By
Katie Rohman
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Watch Venus buddy up to Pleiades
April 10, 2023 02:21 PM
·
By
Bob King
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
How did the Bulldogs who hit the transfer portal last offseason fare in 2022-23?
April 10, 2023 11:47 AM
·
By
Matt Wellens
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.