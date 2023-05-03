Warmer winter hampers Allete's first-quarter results

DULUTH — A mild winter led to lower first-quarter profits for a Duluth-based energy company, but the restart of several large industrial facilities in the Northland will likely bring the rest of the year's earnings in line with expectations.

Allete, the parent company of Minnesota Power, reported first-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share on a profit of $58.2 million, compared to $1.24 per share on a profit of $66.3 million in the first quarter of last year.

In a call with investors Wednesday morning, company officials said first-quarter results were down slightly due to a more moderate winter.

Minnesota Power reported a profit of $40.6 million in the quarter, down from $51.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Steve Morris, Allete's senior vice president and chief financial officer, told investors that was due to the timing of refunding interim rate reserves "and lower kilowatt-hour sales due to milder winter-weather conditions as compared to last year. Also impacting 2023 was higher operating and maintenance expense."

ADVERTISEMENT

But last week, two large industrial facilities — Cleveland Cliffs' Northshore Mining, a customer of Minnesota Power, and Cenovus Energy's Superior Refinery, a customer of Allete's Superior Water Light & Power — announced they were restarting, which will boost earnings for the rest of the year.

"Although weather conditions in the quarter did affect our results, we are on track and reaffirming Allete's original full-year earnings guidance range of $3.55 to $3.85 per share," Bethany Owen, chair, president and CEO of Allete, said in the call.

Frank Frederickson, Minnesota Power's chief financial and strategy officer, told investors that the taconite industry is benefiting from a strong automotive industry and the mines are expected to produce more taconite than originally expected.

"So that's really where we've seen that offset come in a little bit stronger," Frederickson.

Local Northshore Mining partially restarts Cliffs says the Silver Bay and Babbitt operations aren't expected to ramp up to full operations this year.

Allete Clean Energy also saw lower earnings, reporting $8.5 million in first-quarter profits, down from $16.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Last year's profit was higher as it includes now-decommissioned legacy facilities at its Northern Wind site in southwestern Minnesota.

Like Minnesota Power, Allete Clean Energy was impacted by the weather and higher maintenance and operating expenses.

"Income in 2023 reflects lower wind resources and availability across much of the fleet," Morris said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the April sale of Red Barn Energy, a 28-turbine and 92-megawatt project in Grant County, Wisconsin, is expected to boost Allete Clean Energy's second-quarter results.

"We do expect some of the negative weather impacts in the first quarter to be offset by the profitable sale of the Red Barn project and the second quarter this year," Morris said.