News Local

Warmer winter hampers Allete's first-quarter results

The Duluth-based energy company is confident it will meet its previously set earnings guidance for the year.

The Allete building lit up in downtown Duluth at dusk.
The Minnesota Power / Allete building in downtown Duluth.
Bob King / 2006 file / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 1:58 PM

DULUTH — A mild winter led to lower first-quarter profits for a Duluth-based energy company, but the restart of several large industrial facilities in the Northland will likely bring the rest of the year's earnings in line with expectations.

Allete, the parent company of Minnesota Power, reported first-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share on a profit of $58.2 million, compared to $1.24 per share on a profit of $66.3 million in the first quarter of last year.

Read more
Minnesota Power seeks $25 million from Legislature for power line upgrade
Allete plans transmission line between North Dakota, Montana
Regulators approve Minnesota Power rate increase, approximately half of what company requested
Regulators OK Minnesota Power plan to retire coal by 2035, add renewables over next 15 years

In a call with investors Wednesday morning, company officials said first-quarter results were down slightly due to a more moderate winter.

Minnesota Power reported a profit of $40.6 million in the quarter, down from $51.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Steve Morris, Allete's senior vice president and chief financial officer, told investors that was due to the timing of refunding interim rate reserves "and lower kilowatt-hour sales due to milder winter-weather conditions as compared to last year. Also impacting 2023 was higher operating and maintenance expense."

But last week, two large industrial facilities — Cleveland Cliffs' Northshore Mining, a customer of Minnesota Power, and Cenovus Energy's Superior Refinery, a customer of Allete's Superior Water Light & Power — announced they were restarting, which will boost earnings for the rest of the year.

"Although weather conditions in the quarter did affect our results, we are on track and reaffirming Allete's original full-year earnings guidance range of $3.55 to $3.85 per share," Bethany Owen, chair, president and CEO of Allete, said in the call.

Frank Frederickson, Minnesota Power's chief financial and strategy officer, told investors that the taconite industry is benefiting from a strong automotive industry and the mines are expected to produce more taconite than originally expected.

"So that's really where we've seen that offset come in a little bit stronger," Frederickson.

041520.N.DNT.NORTHSHORE.C06.jpg
Local
Northshore Mining partially restarts
Cliffs says the Silver Bay and Babbitt operations aren't expected to ramp up to full operations this year.
April 25, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Allete Clean Energy also saw lower earnings, reporting $8.5 million in first-quarter profits, down from $16.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Last year's profit was higher as it includes now-decommissioned legacy facilities at its Northern Wind site in southwestern Minnesota.

Like Minnesota Power, Allete Clean Energy was impacted by the weather and higher maintenance and operating expenses.

"Income in 2023 reflects lower wind resources and availability across much of the fleet," Morris said.

However, the April sale of Red Barn Energy, a 28-turbine and 92-megawatt project in Grant County, Wisconsin, is expected to boost Allete Clean Energy's second-quarter results.

"We do expect some of the negative weather impacts in the first quarter to be offset by the profitable sale of the Red Barn project and the second quarter this year," Morris said.

more by jimmy lovrien
Six congressmen in suits listen as a table of three witnesses speak on stage.
Local
Stauber hosts mining congressional hearing in Mountain Iron
Stauber and five visiting congressmen heard testimony from three pro-mining witnesses.
May 02, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
refinery fire.jpg
Local
5 years after explosion and fire, Superior refinery restarts
April 26, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
FILE: Milepost 7 aerial
Local
DNR releases environmental review for stream mitigation, expansion of tailings basin
April 23, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Two people play pinball.
Local
Northlandia: Pinball duo fix machines, build community
April 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
