Want to learn baaga'adowewin? Organizers eye a Duluth-area team

DULUTH — A group of Indigenous sports enthusiasts want to assemble a youth baaga’adowewin team — perhaps even a league — in the area.

The game is a Great Lakes forefather of lacrosse, the stick-and-ball sport that grew from the Haudenosaunee — “Iroquois” — version of the game played along the East Coast. Organizers hope to garner interest in a team for middle and high school-aged students at a get-together later this month and, ultimately, put together a tournament or two when the weather warms.

Sticks and balls used in the traditional Indigenous sport of baaga’adowewin rest on a table inside Thomas Howes' home in Duluth on Friday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s a way to bring back something that we’ve always done as Ojibwe people or as Indigenous people,” Edye Binesiikwe Washington, a Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe member who coordinates Duluth Public Schools’ American Indian Education program and has been leading the effort to assemble the team, told the News Tribune. “For a lot of our American Indian students that may not have an opportunity or the drive or the resources to play any of the school sports, it gives them an opportunity to be part of a team with other Indigenous students.”

Binesiikwe and other organizers have scheduled an introductory event on Jan. 21 at Denfeld High School. The plan there is to provide attendees with a healthy meal, teach some basic baaga’adowewin skills, and see how many might be interested in joining the hoped-for team.

“If you look at some of the data, we have high rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and so we wanted to provide a venue, a space for young kids to learn what it’s like to be healthy and also engage in a game that’s been traditionally ours for hundreds of years,” Binesiikwe said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baaga’adowewin looks like lacrosse, but players use different — and less — equipment, and the rules are simpler, according to Thomas Howes, another team organizer and a natural resources manager for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Sports RELATED: Traditional lacrosse features less gear and ‘no rules’ The event highlighted the origins of the game as part of the World Indigenous Nations Higher Education Consortium annual gathering at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.

There are no universal time limits nor boundaries to the field of play, Howes explained. Like lacrosse, players use sticks with woven pouches on one end to carry and pass the ball, but the basket is offset from the haft of the stick and the ball itself is heftier.

Each team also defends a pole, rather than a net. Players score by striking their opponents’ pole with the ball.

A ball at rest inside the scoop of a stick used for the traditional Indigenous sport of baaga’adowewin. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Beyond that, the only hard-and-fast rule is that players cannot touch the ball with their hands.

Teams, which can vary in size but are typically 10-12 players strong, agree on further ground rules before each game — the first to score X points wins, for instance.

“Then you just go,” Howes said.

Carsen Misquadace, left, watches as teammate Tom Howes tries to score against defender Jennifer Misquadace during a baaga'adowewin game at Cloquet’s Hilltop Park on Aug. 16. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Tackling and other physical play is allowed. Players typically only wear whatever athletic garb they show up in — no pads.

Still, Howes said baaga’adowewin is usually a game of finesse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Howes describes the process of creating equipment used for baaga’adowewin. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“We screen each other, we might grab onto people,” he said, “but it’s not cheap and dirty, and we’re not fighting.”

Howes said he tries to teach kids that it’s better to be fast than aggressive, and that they’ll receive in kind whatever they put into the world.

“You can go be cheap and trip people and whatever,” he said. “They’re going to come back to you because there’s no rules.”

Scoring a point can mean earning a prize from a collection of gifts donated by players and attendees. Players, though, are obligated to give away each prize they win.

The game, traditionally, has been a way to have fun and, when needed, settle disputes, Howes said.

“It’s a training tool for life,” he said.

The team Howes and Binesiikwe envision would be geared for kids in grades 7-12.

Thomas Howes' signature is a carved lightning bolt. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Thomas Howes holds a stick that he created for his wife. He used a wood burner to make the floral design on the shaft. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune