Walz visits Duluth, touting education and early childhood spending plans

DULUTH — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday visited with students and staff at Laura MacArthur Elementary School to promote his “One Minnesota” budget, which includes high-profile spending plans for early childhood education, among other provisions.

Surrounded by a gaggle of press, Duluth-area government leaders, and staffers in Amanda Goodreau’s Head Start classroom, Walz talked shop with students as they glued pieces of fabric onto similarly colored pieces of construction paper for a broader lesson on clothing meant to help hone visual perception skills, problem solving, and so on.

”Look how big that bumblebee is,” the governor told a student as he held a magnifying glass up to bee-patterned scraps of fabric on a piece of yellow construction paper. “That’s huge!”

From right, Gov. Tim Walz works on a project with preschoolers, matching fabric to the color of their paper. Contributed / Adelle Wellens, Duluth Public Schools

Walz’s statewide budget proposal, published last month , calls for more child care and early learning, including expanded pre-kindergarten programming. It also includes hundreds of millions for universal school breakfasts and lunches, and a tax credit that would pay relatively poor families between $1,000 and $3,000 apiece, which Walz claimed would reduce child poverty by 25%.

Those budget proposals would make Minnesota the “best state in the country for kids,” Walz’s staff claimed in promotional materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you take this down to a strictly economic investment, it's 12-to-1 that we get back on every dollar that we invest in early childhood education,” Walz said at a post-lesson news conference in the elementary school’s library.

Gov. Tim Walz in Amanda Goodreau's Head Start classroom. Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

The governor’s budget also includes a 4% increase to the state’s per-student funding formula in the coming fiscal year, which encompasses the 2023-2024 school year, and a 2% increase the year after that. It would also tie future funding formula increases to inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index, in the fiscal years after that.

Increases and all, that provision would cost about $274 million next year, according to the state’s management and budget office, and $444 million the year after that. Attached to inflation in the following two years, those figures would rise to $642 million and then $816 million.

The governor’s budget also calls for substantial increases in special education funding designed to pay for 50% of Minnesota’s total “cross subsidy,” a term that refers to the money school districts here spend from their general education budgets to cover shortfalls in their state and federal special education funding.

That would cost $328 million, in total, next fiscal year, according to state budget staffers, $394 million the year after that, and $409 million and $430 million in the two years after those.

Gov. Tim Walz visits Laura MacArthur Elementary to talk about his proposed budget for educational funding. Contributed / Duluth Public Schools

Smaller than asked for

Hikes to the funding formula and shrinking that special ed subsidy are both high on Minnesota school administrators’ wish lists, as well.

But the governor’s proposals for both are financially smaller than what Duluth Public Schools and other Northland-area districts asked for when they adopted legislative platforms late last year. School districts like Duluth’s have proposed a pair of 5% increases to the funding formula, plus a tie to inflation, and for the state to “fully” fund the special education cross subsidy.

John Magas, the Duluth district’s superintendent, nonetheless spoke highly of the governor’s spending plan, telling reporters that it was an historic opportunity for school districts, families and students across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tying the per-student formula to inflation is one of the most important parts of that budget, he said.

“Because so often our school boards and school districts, we’re having to guess each year what percentage are we going to be funded by,” Magas said. “There are slight differences with the percentages that we’re looking for, for the allocation as well as for the special ed cross subsidy, but, by and large, we are so thrilled with the budget that (the governor is) offering.”

Walz, for his part, told the News Tribune that he needs to look at the state budget in its entirety, and that his budget proposal needs to be balanced .

“They’re looking at their needs, you’re going to see the roads department look at their needs, you’re going to see all these different things. We have to find where that balance is,” the governor said. “It’s Feb. 28, when the actual money numbers come in, that I know exactly what we have. And I do think it just comes on balancing the budget holistically. That’s the only difference. I don’t disagree. If they’re telling me that’s what they need, that’s what they need. We’re going to try and make that case, look, if we can provide housing, mental health services, and all this, that will reduce some of your costs. And that’s how we work together.”

Walz on Wednesday also visited Cirrus Aircraft in Duluth and met with representatives from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.