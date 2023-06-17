Volunteers keep Grandma's Marathon runners hydrated with 15,000 gallons of water

DULUTH — As thousands of runners prepared to take to Scenic Highway 61 early Saturday, Tom Rovinsky and his team had one goal: remain unnoticed.

Starting in the dark of night, it was essential that the 16 volunteers completed their work before the horn sounded at the Grandma's Marathon full-distance start line near Two Harbors.

"Everyone will know if you didn’t do it right," said Rovinsky, who for more than 20 years has served as a water delivery driver along the northern portion of the course.



To keep race participants hydrated, the team had to deliver up to 15,000 gallons of water to eight stations between Two Harbors and Duluth by 7:30 a.m.

It's a unique challenge for Grandma's, a point-to-point race that starts in the woods along Lake Superior. While in-town checkpoints can rely on local water sources to fill barrels, volunteers must truck in an enormous volume to supply the every-other-mile stations along the course's first 17 miles.

Superior High School swim coach BIll Punyko smiles as he fills water glasses with his Spartan swimmers at a water station along London Road during the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

"Nobody really knows what’s going on at 3 a.m. on the course," fellow volunteer Scott Grubb said of the task.

Not only is it a very early morning for the team, but several were hard at work all day Friday on the most grueling part of the job. Starting around 9 a.m., a half-dozen volunteers assembled at Lakehead Trucking, where Rovinsky has worked for more than 30 years, to prep massive tanks ranging from 250-2,000 gallons apiece.

There’s a lot of coordination involved. You’ve got all the trucks and trailers and you worry, is someone going to break down on the course. ... Usually four nights before this, I don’t hardly sleep. Tom Rovinsky, volunteer

The tanks had to be rinsed inside and out, thoroughly bleached and rinsed again, along with sanitizing the hoses used to pump water, Rovinsky said. That task alone took about six hours.

The tanks were then loaded onto trailers and secured, and by 5:45 p.m., a five-truck convoy pulled into the gates of the Lakewood Water Treatment Plant, which sits around Mile 16 of the marathon course, directly across the street from the pump station where the city of Duluth draws all of its drinking water.

The filling process itself is seamless for Rovinsky's team, many of whom have been doing the task for years. In less than an hour, they had some 9,200 gallons of water pumped from a hydrant into 10 tanks.

Tom Rovinsky, left, prepares to open the valve on a hydrant as Dave Reno secures a hose to a large tank used to supply water for Grandma's Marathon participants. The volunteers filled up at the Lakewood Water Treatment Plant on Friday evening. Tom Olsen / Duluth News Tribune

The trailers were left at the treatment plant overnight, and by 4 a.m. Saturday, the full team was assembled again at nearby McQuade Safe Harbor, which serves the water dispatch center.

From there, it was a matter of enacting a delivery schedule that was established well in advance. Some of the first deliveries must go to mile markers 13-17, which double as Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon stations and have wheelchair participants leaving as early as 5:50 a.m.

Several trucks making the initial drops also returned to the treatment plant for refills, pumping up to 6,000 additional gallons for delivery to stations further up the course.

"There’s a lot of coordination involved," Rovinsky said. "You’ve got all the trucks and trailers and you worry, is someone going to break down on the course. ... Usually four nights before this, I don’t hardly sleep."

The team needs to clear the course by approximately 7:30 a.m., but sooner is always better.

"Usually, the wheelchairs are the first ones through and they’re a lot of the time right on our heels," Rovinsky said.

"And the elite men are not far behind," Melissa Fahlin added.

Nonetheless, Rovinsky said it's been a smooth process as long as he's been a part of it.

"We’ve had a couple tires go bad, but that’s part of it," he said. "But the crew I’ve got working with me is really good. They make my life a lot easier."

It's an annual tradition for the volunteers, who afterward are treated to breakfast at the Clearwater Grille. Some travel from as far as the Twin Cities to help out, and many only see each other one time a year.

Rovinsky, who has been the lead coordinator for more than a decade, was this year's recipient the Mac Welles Award of Excellence for his service to the marathon. In true fashion, he missed Friday's awards luncheon in order to be at work with his crew.

"Tom is great guy," Fahlin said. "He always does great things for people."