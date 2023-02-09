Virginia man charged with stabbing 2 neighbors

VIRGINIA — A 63-year-old man with a history of violence was allegedly heard using a racial epithet before attacking two neighbors with a knife.

Ray Charles Brantley, of Virginia, was charged Thursday in State District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of making threats of violence.

Ray Charles Brantley

According to a criminal complaint:

Virginia police were called to an apartment building at 326 Eighth St. S. shortly after 5 p.m. Monday and found a 59-year-old woman with a stab wound to her abdomen and a 52-year-old man with multiple cuts to his face, arm and chest. A 911 caller reported that "Ray Charles" was the assailant and had possibly left the scene.

At Essentia Health-Virginia hospital, the male victim told police he and Brantley had been in a confrontation and ended up on the ground at the entrance to his apartment. He said he didn't see the knife and didn't initially realize he had been cut. The female victim, who did not see the initial confrontation, approached the door and asked Brantley to leave before she was stabbed.

A witness told police that he was outside with a dog around when "Ray" flipped him off and began yelling about the dog. He indicated the defendant came downstairs from his apartment and attempted to push his way into the victims' unit.

The witness said the male victim tried to push Brantley out of the doorway and ended up falling on top of him. Amid the commotion, the female victim came outside and told Brantley to go back upstairs to his apartment, at which point the defendant stabbed her with a 3- to 4-inch knife blade, according to the witness.

Another witness, who was visiting the victims' apartment, said they had earlier called police because Brantley was "jumping" and making noise. Officers responded but the noise later resumed and they also heard him yelling about the dog.

The witness said she heard Brantley state to another tenant, "I'm going to kill all them Indians," and, "I'm going to stab them," before he started forcing his way into the apartment. Both stabbing victims are Native American.

Another witness said she did not see the stabbing but heard Brantley come down the stairs and say something along the lines of "killing all the dirty Indians."

Brantley was found walking nearby and arrested. Officers said he appeared to be intoxicated, as he had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. He had blood on his head and clothing, but did not appear to have any wounds. A folding pocket knife with visible blood on the blade was found in his jacket pocket.

Brantley allegedly claimed he was attacked and beaten, using the knife to defend himself. But police said they did not observe any cuts, bruising or swelling.

The defendant's criminal history includes two felony domestic violence convictions in separate 2013 incidents. He was also convicted of felonies in 2021 for violating an order for protection and making threats of violence. In that case, St. Louis County prosecutor Amber Pederson said, Brantley pulled out a utility knife, displayed the blade and then told the victim, "I'll cut the f--- out of you."