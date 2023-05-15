99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Virginia man charged in Mountain Iron stabbing

The defendant is on probation for two prior offenses, including a riot at nearby business.

A courtroom gavel
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 10:37 AM

VIRGINIA — An employee at a Mountain Iron restaurant has been charged with stabbing another man outside the business.

Jordan Steven Halloran-Redisi, 25, of Virginia, was set to make his first appearance Monday in State District Court on a felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in the Wednesday incident outside Adventures Restaurant & Pub, 5475 Mountain Iron Drive.

Jordan Steven Halloran-Redisi.jpg
Jordan Steven Halloran-Redisi

The victim, Venzal Russell Jr., 34, was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported. Authorities said he was known to Halloran-Redisi, and both had left the scene before deputies arrived.

A criminal complaint states that the manager at Adventures had stepped outside around 4:55 p.m. to see if Halloran-Redisi, a cook at the restaurant, had arrived for his shift. She told investigators she saw him pull up and yell, "Let's get it!" as he exited his car and charged at Russell, who was in his vehicle.

The manager said Halloran-Redisi, wearing gloves, was digging in his pocket as he approached Russell. He began punching the victim and shattered the driver's side window, according to the complaint. It was not until Russell got out of his car that he realized he had been stabbed at some point during the confrontation.

The complaint does not identify any dispute that led up to the assault. The sheriff's office said both men were quickly located nearby and treated at a local hospital before Halloran-Redisi was booked at the St. Louis County Jail.

Halloran-Redisi was sentenced in December to two years of supervised probation. He admitted to possessing a pistol without a serial number and was granted a stay of imposition, which would allow the felony to be deemed a misdemeanor if he met all court-ordered conditions, including remaining law-abiding.

He also pleaded guilty to second-degree riot stemming from a brawl at the Sawmill Saloon, 5478 Mountain Iron Drive, in March 2022. Halloran-Redisi was accused of throwing punches and possessing a firearm during a fight in which two people were stabbed. He was granted a stay of adjudication in that case, which would allow the conviction to remain off his record upon completion of probation.

