99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

VIDEO: Strong winds create big waves on Lake Superior

Additional snow is expected Friday evening.

Waves crash against snow covered rocks.
Big waves crash against the snow and ice covered rocks along the Duluth lakewalk Friday, March 31, 2023.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
Today at 4:42 PM

Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.
What To Read Next
Lake Superior College.jpg
Local
Former LSC administrator claims he was pushed out after raising concerns about toxic fumes
March 31, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Jenna Yeakle Headshot.jpg
Local
Yeakle to enter Duluth City Council race
March 31, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
011122.N.DNT.FireC1.jpg
Local
Bill could provide support for firefighters lost to cancer
March 31, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gabrielle Giffords
Minnesota
Walz, Giffords call on Minnesota lawmakers to pass gun control measures
March 30, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A courtroom gavel
Exclusive
Local
Duluth school district settles special education lawsuit
March 31, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Man is covered in snow as he snow blows.
Local
More snow, 50 mph winds Friday for portions of the Northland
March 31, 2023 08:21 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A woman mixing a drink while standing behind a bar inside of a restaurant
Business
Duluth bars, restaurants add more booze-free drinks
March 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine