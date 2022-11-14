SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Video and photos: Winter arrives with fresh snow covering Lester Park

More snow is expected to fall in Duluth and the Northland.

River flows surrounded by snow.
Snow covers the trees and the ground while the Lester River runs strong Monday. While the Twin Ports can expect light snow to continue, moderate to heavy lake-enhanced snow is expected through Tuesday afternoon across the North Shore. A winter storm warning remains in effect for southern Cook County, with a winter weather advisory for northern Cook and Lake counties through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
November 14, 2022 05:34 PM
Two people run along snowy trail with a dog.
Two people take their small dog on a winter run along the snow-covered trails in Lester Park.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Snow covers area around running river.
Lester River runs strong as it becomes surrounded by snow.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Playground is covered in snow.
The playground in Lester Park is covered in fresh snow on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Man walks his dog along a snow covered trail.
A man walks his dog on the freshly snow covered trail next to Lester River Rd on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Fresh snow falls around moving river.
Fresh snow surrounds the Lester River on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.
