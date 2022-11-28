SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Video and photos: Waves splash on Lake Superior, while ice forms on Lester River

Much of the snow was melted Monday morning before more arrived in the afternoon.

Waves splash against rocks.
Lake Superior waves splash against the rocks near Kitchi-Gammi Park in Duluth on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
November 28, 2022 02:54 PM
Partially ice covered river.
Despite much of the snow melting away, ice is beginning to form on portions of the Lester River on Duluth on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Water splashing on rocks.
Water splashes over rocks on the shore of Lake Superior on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Lake waves splash against the shore.
Waves splash against rocks on the shore of Lake Superior on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Thin layer of ice partially covers river.
A light amount of snow covers the ground around Duluth's Lester River, which has a very thin layer of ice over portions of the water, as seen Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
River flows into lake.
Light snow and thin ice on the Lester River as it opens up into Lake Superior on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
River flows into lake.
The calm, still water of the Lester River opens up into the active waves of Lake Superior on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

