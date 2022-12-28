99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Video and photos: Lake Superior waves splash against snow-covered Stoney Point

Temperatures are forecast to remain mild through the week and into the new year.

Waves splash against ice covered rocky shore.
Lake Superior waves splash against the ice covered rocks on Stoney Point along the North Shore on Wednesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
December 28, 2022 04:16 PM
Waves splash against snow and ice covered rocks.
A person sits on a rock over looking the waves splash against the snow- and ice-covered Stoney Point on Lake Superior on Wednesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Ice covered rocks have waves crash against them.
The rocks on Stoney Point along the North Shore are coated in ice and snow while waves continue to crash against them Wednesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Waves move towards rocks frozen together.
Small rocks and pebbles on Stoney Point are frozen as Lake Superior's frigid waters crash against them Wednesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Snow covered rocky shore on lake.
Aerial view of the snow- and ice-covered rocks on Stoney Point on Lake Superior on Wednesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Rocks covered in ice.
Rocks splashed by Lake Superior's waves are covered in ice Wednesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Rocks lay on top of sheet of ice with waves crashing against the shore.
Portions of Stoney Point along the North Shore are covered in thick ice, with rocks scattered across the surface as Lake Superior waves remain active Wednesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Pieces of ice lay on frozen rocks with waves splash against them.
Shards of ice rest upon rocks frozen together on Stoney Point as waves continue to crash into them Wednesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.
