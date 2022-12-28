Video and photos: Lake Superior waves splash against snow-covered Stoney Point
Temperatures are forecast to remain mild through the week and into the new year.
We are part of The Trust Project.
More than three years after Deshon Bonnell was sentenced for the killing of Joshua Lavalley, the state's highest court voided a plea agreement and said he is entitled to trial.
Also in today’s episode, millions in funding coming for Douglas County bridge projects, Emily Larson touts progress in 2022
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.