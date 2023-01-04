99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Video and photos: Lake Superior waves crash against Duluth shore

After the winter storm wraps up Wednesday into Thursday, the weather remains calm going into the weekend.

Waves crash over rocks.
Lake Superior waves crash over the rocks near Kitchi-Gammi Park in Duluth on Wednesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
January 04, 2023 12:55 PM
Waves move towards shore.
Waves on Lake Superior barrel toward the shore in Duluth.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Man attempts to surf the waves.
A surfer braves the cold waves of Lake Superior in Duluth.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Waves crash over rocks.
Cold Lake Superior waves crash over rocks on Duluth's shore Wednesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Waves rush towards shore.
Lake Superior waves crash over the rocks along Duluth's shore on Wednesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Waves crash over rocks and rush towards shore.
Big waves on Lake Superior rush over the rocks along Duluth's shore Wednesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Water from wave covers rocks on the shore.
Water retreats back from the shore as another Lake Superior wave approaches the rocky shore Wednesday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Waves crash over rocks.
Lake Superior waves crash over the rocks near Kitchi-Gammi Park in Duluth.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.
