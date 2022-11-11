99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Video and photos: Honoring veterans by guarding the flag at UMD

For Veterans Day, cadets in the University of Minnesota Duluth Air Force ROTC participated in an annual flag vigil, guarding the flag for 24 hours.

Two cadets stand at attention in front of a flag pole.
Two Air Force ROTC cadets guard the American flag outside the Darland Administration Building at UMD on Friday for Veterans Day.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
November 11, 2022 05:31 PM
Two cadets stand in front of a flag pole.
Outside the Darland Administration Building at UMD, two cadets in the UMD Air Force ROTC stand watch in front of the flag in observance of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
The American flag
The American flag stands tall, blowing in the breeze, at the University of Minnesota Duluth on Friday. For Veterans Day, the flag is guarded in 30-minute shifts for 24 hours by cadets in the UMD Air Force ROTC program.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Two cadets stand in front of a flag pole with the American flag.
The American flag outside the Darland Administration Building is guarded by two cadets in the UMD Air Force ROTC program for Veterans Day on Friday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.
