News | Local
News reporting
Video and photos: Gales of November on Lake Superior

The National Weather Service issued a gale warning until midnight Thursday. A gale is 34-40 knots.

Lake Superior Waves
Waves on Lake Superior crash against the large rocks protecting the Duluth Lakewalk on Thursday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
November 10, 2022 03:54 PM
A kitesurfer in huge waves next to lighthouse
A kitesurfer plays in the surf off Park Point in Duluth on Thursday. The National Weather Service reported a 39 mph northeast wind, with gusts to 48 mph, at the time.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
A person kitesurfs in big waves
A kitesurfer cuts through the waves off Park Point in Duluth on Thursday.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.
