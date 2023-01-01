99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Video: 2022 in the Northland

News Tribune Digital Producers assembled more than 300 videos during the year.

Images from 2022
Clockwise: Trampled By Turtles, C.J. Ham, Bentleyville and Dakotah Lindwurm.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
December 31, 2022 07:00 PM
As we look ahead to 2023, the News Tribune reflects on some of the moments that captivated the Northland in 2022. Digital Producers Wyatt Buckner, Dan Williamson and Samantha Erkkila assembled more than 300 videos during the year. Here are just some of their favorite clips from 2022.

