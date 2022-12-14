US Postal Service pulls carriers amid Northland blizzard

DULUTH — Regional United States Postal Service leaders agreed to temporarily cancel service routes amid a snowstorm that’s been ferocious even by Northland standards.

Postmaster Matt McFarlane pulled postal carriers off their routes Wednesday due to safety concerns, according to Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, a regional spokesperson for the postal service.

“As soon as weather permits, we will resume delivery,” Abdul-Razzaaq told the News Tribune.

Postal workers do not necessarily trudge through any and all weather to deliver packages, and other regional offices have been known to cancel service during large-scale snowstorms or other inclement weather. The widespread “neither snow nor rain" slogan is not the service’s motto, despite popular belief.

“We wouldn’t deliver mail in a tornado,” Abdul-Razzaaq said. “When weather conditions are so bad and the safety of our carriers are at risk, then, yes, we do cancel until weather permits.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unclear if scheduled delivery is set to resume Thursday.

In the meantime, postal service staff are asking residents to keep their mailboxes, steps, and sidewalks clear of snow and ice to help letter carriers make their deliveries once they resume.

Blizzard conditions are expected to continue along Lake Superior’s North Shore into Wednesday night. The Duluth area is expected to ultimately receive 15-20 inches of snowfall by Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service, a decision that prompted widespread school closures and curtailed business hours.

The cancellation may also mean delayed delivery of the Duluth News Tribune, which has used the postal service to deliver print editions of the paper since July 2020. Subscribers can access the e-edition replica of the newspaper at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com .