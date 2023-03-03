Unplowed streets prompt Duluth schools to cancel classes

DULUTH — Duluth Public Schools Superintendent John Magas and Transportation Manager Jeremy Kasapidis decided to cancel classes Thursday after driving several treacherous snow-clogged bus routes the previous evening and consulting with city staff about the anticipated progress of snow-clearing efforts.

The call came down at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Many local buses set out on their routes at about 5 a.m.

“Some days are more difficult than others. We would obviously prefer our students to be in school, but students’ safety is our top priority,” said the district's communications officer, Adelle Wellens.

Duluth recorded 6.2 inches of snowfall Wednesday, creating headaches for school bus drivers confronted with the prospect of getting stuck.

The district advised families via Facebook on Wednesday: “Due to extremely snowy conditions, buses will run on plowed roads only this afternoon. Students will be dropped off as close to their stop as possible. Many buses are running behind and students may be delayed coming home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The considerable resources Duluth dedicates to snow removal have remained pretty steady, according to Kelli Latuska, the city’s public information officer.

“We have had roughly the same number of plow operators on staff since the early 2000s. We currently have (depending on retirements and hiring process) around 36 full-time operators and a small list of reserve operators who fill in when needed. We have a fleet of (depending on the status of equipment maintenance) 23 trucks and 22 motor graders, plus eight loaders and three blowers,” she said.

READ MORE





Thursday marked the fourth snow day for students in Duluth this winter. Wellens explained that the district builds about a three-day cushion into its schedule in anticipation of bad weather, and now that threshold has been breached.

“We are currently evaluating where we are at with instructional minutes before we can determine if extra days or minutes will be needed to meet state requirements,” she said. “The snowplow drivers for the city of Duluth work tirelessly, and they work with us to make sure that when they can, that our bus routes are given priority. But obviously, with the city policy, snow emergency routes come first, and then so on and so forth.”

Latuska said a number of factors go into determining which streets get plowed in what order.

“Bus routes and (Duluth Transit Authority) routes, as well as emergency routes and several other factors were taken into consideration when creating this priority map , which is what we use in setting plowing priorities,” she said.

