99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Unplowed streets prompt Duluth schools to cancel classes

The fourth snow day of the winter and counting could result in school schedule changes.

Stop for buses
A student walks across 43rd Avenue East in Duluth after getting off of a school bus in 2019. Duluth Public Schools had its fourth snow day of the winter Thursday.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
March 02, 2023 06:26 PM

DULUTH — Duluth Public Schools Superintendent John Magas and Transportation Manager Jeremy Kasapidis decided to cancel classes Thursday after driving several treacherous snow-clogged bus routes the previous evening and consulting with city staff about the anticipated progress of snow-clearing efforts.

The call came down at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Many local buses set out on their routes at about 5 a.m.

“Some days are more difficult than others. We would obviously prefer our students to be in school, but students’ safety is our top priority,” said the district's communications officer, Adelle Wellens.

Duluth recorded 6.2 inches of snowfall Wednesday, creating headaches for school bus drivers confronted with the prospect of getting stuck.

031123.O.DNT.deerinsnow.C09.jpg
Weather
RELATED: Duluth just shy of 100 inches of snow so far this winter
The pace isn't far off the record season total of 1995-96.
March 02, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

The district advised families via Facebook on Wednesday: “Due to extremely snowy conditions, buses will run on plowed roads only this afternoon. Students will be dropped off as close to their stop as possible. Many buses are running behind and students may be delayed coming home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The considerable resources Duluth dedicates to snow removal have remained pretty steady, according to Kelli Latuska, the city’s public information officer.

“We have had roughly the same number of plow operators on staff since the early 2000s. We currently have (depending on retirements and hiring process) around 36 full-time operators and a small list of reserve operators who fill in when needed. We have a fleet of (depending on the status of equipment maintenance) 23 trucks and 22 motor graders, plus eight loaders and three blowers,” she said.

READ MORE

Thursday marked the fourth snow day for students in Duluth this winter. Wellens explained that the district builds about a three-day cushion into its schedule in anticipation of bad weather, and now that threshold has been breached.

“We are currently evaluating where we are at with instructional minutes before we can determine if extra days or minutes will be needed to meet state requirements,” she said. “The snowplow drivers for the city of Duluth work tirelessly, and they work with us to make sure that when they can, that our bus routes are given priority. But obviously, with the city policy, snow emergency routes come first, and then so on and so forth.”

Latuska said a number of factors go into determining which streets get plowed in what order.

“Bus routes and (Duluth Transit Authority) routes, as well as emergency routes and several other factors were taken into consideration when creating this priority map , which is what we use in setting plowing priorities,” she said.

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
Brandon Silgjord
Local
Brandon Silgjord selected as next Sartell police chief
March 02, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  St. Cloud Live
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Man shot by police was military veteran with history of mental illness
March 02, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
030323.N.ST.Pete's ext 1.JPG
Local
Pete's Tower Quick Lube transforms into Auto Ace Express Lube
March 02, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood