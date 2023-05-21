University of Wisconsin-Superior celebrates its graduates

Superior — Nearly 340 students earned a diploma on Saturday afternoon from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

While a crowd of well-wishers looked on at the university’s Wessman Arena, university leaders formally presented six students with associate’s degrees, 85 with graduate degrees and 246 with bachelor’s degrees.

The keynote speaker was Mike Wiggins, Jr., the chairman of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. A staunch conservationist, Wiggins Jr. graduated from the university in 1992 and was named one of its outstanding alumni in 2019.

Also addressing the graduates Saturday was Karen Walsh, the president of the University of Wisconsin’s board of regents. A former public information and communications staffer at the university system’s Madison campus, Walsh is now the head of the BerbeeWalsh Foundation.

