University of Wisconsin-Superior celebrates its graduates

The university held its spring commencement ceremony Saturday at Wessman Arena

Graduates fill the floor of Wessman Arena during the University of Wisconsin-Superior spring commencement on Saturday in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 7:21 PM

Superior — Nearly 340 students earned a diploma on Saturday afternoon from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

While a crowd of well-wishers looked on at the university’s Wessman Arena, university leaders formally presented six students with associate’s degrees, 85 with graduate degrees and 246 with bachelor’s degrees.

UWS Chancellor Renee Wachter asks graduates to pose for a photo during the University of Wisconsin-Superior spring commencement at Wessman Arena on Saturday in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The keynote speaker was Mike Wiggins, Jr., the chairman of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. A staunch conservationist, Wiggins Jr. graduated from the university in 1992 and was named one of its outstanding alumni in 2019.

Dr. Vicki Fingalson sings “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the University of Wisconsin-Superior spring commencement at Wessman Arena on Saturday in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Also addressing the graduates Saturday was Karen Walsh, the president of the University of Wisconsin’s board of regents. A former public information and communications staffer at the university system’s Madison campus, Walsh is now the head of the BerbeeWalsh Foundation.

Chancellor Renee Wachter awards Eliana Lammi of Duluth the Chancellor’s Leadership Award during the University of Wisconsin-Superior spring commencement at Wessman Arena on Saturday in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Karen Walsh, UW System Board of Regents president, speaks during the University of Wisconsin-Superior spring commencement at Wessman Arena on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Mike Wiggins Jr. of Ashland delivers the commencement address during the University of Wisconsin-Superior spring commencement at Wessman Arena on Saturday in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Olivia Harding, student speaker, raises her hand while delivering a speech during the University of Wisconsin-Superior spring commencement at Wessman Arena on Saturday in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Graduates wait to sit during the University of Wisconsin-Superior spring commencement at Wessman Arena on Saturday in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Graduates march in during the processional for the University of Wisconsin-Superior spring commencement at Wessman Arena on Saturday in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
A mortarboard displays a sentimental message during the University of Wisconsin-Superior spring commencement at Wessman Arena on Saturday in Superior.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

