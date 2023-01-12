Unemployment benefits for miners passes Minnesota Senate

DULUTH — The Minnesota Senate passed a bill to extend unemployment benefits to laid-off miners.

Approved in a bipartisan 56-10 vote Thursday afternoon, the bill is designed to give an additional six months of unemployment to workers affected by Cleveland-Cliffs’ decision to idle its Northshore Mining mine in Babbitt and pellet plant in Silver Bay amid a royalties dispute and as the use of scrap metal in electric arc furnaces reduced the need for its pellets.

More than 400 of Northshore’s 580 employees are laid off, but those collecting unemployment exhausted the benefits in November after 26 weeks.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, would give the miners another 26 weeks of unemployment benefits, retroactively applied to when they ran out, and it would support them through the earliest possible reopening date. Cliffs has said Northshore will remain closed until at least April.

It must still be approved by the House before it reaches the governor’s desk, but it has been moving quickly through the Legislature , which is only in its second week of the session.

Its $10.3 million cost would be paid using the state’s $1.7 billion unemployment insurance trust fund, and that gave several Republican lawmakers pause earlier this week, prompting Hauschild to change the bill, MinnPost reported Thursday .

The bill didn’t originally change Cliffs' experience rating, which is used to determine how much a company should pay in unemployment taxes.

“I have a hard time bailing out a company that had $20 billion in revenue last year,” Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said during Tuesday’s Senate Finance Committee hearing, according to MinnPost.

On the Senate floor Thursday, Hauschild said he reached an agreement with Draheim and Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, who is also on the finance committee, to change Cliffs’ tax rate. The bill would not change the tax rate of Dyno Nobel, a contractor that provides blasting services in Northshore's open-pit mine. Five of the company’s employees are laid off because of the mine idling and they are eligible for the extended unemployment benefits.

“We came to an agreement … that we would include Cleveland-Cliffs as the main company with over 400 employees affected in that experience rating increase to then possibly have a credit rating change that would make them pay additional funds into the (unemployment insurance) trust fund.”

It is unclear how much Cliffs’ tax rate will change.