Two injured in ATV trail incident

The driver lost control on a sandy stretch of trail and slid into a tree.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:34 PM

HOLYOKE TOWNSHIP — Two all-terrain vehicle riders were taken to a hospital after a one-vehicle crash on the Harlis Trail in the Nemadji State Forest that was reported just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, July 8.

According to a news release from the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, a woman driving the ATV lost control on a sandy stretch of trail and slid into a tree. Both she and another passenger, a girl, were injured and were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident and received assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol, Essentia Health-Moose Lake Ambulance and Kerrick Fire and Rescue.

