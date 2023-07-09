Two injured in ATV trail incident

HOLYOKE TOWNSHIP — Two all-terrain vehicle riders were taken to a hospital after a one-vehicle crash on the Harlis Trail in the Nemadji State Forest that was reported just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, July 8.

According to a news release from the Carlton County Sheriff's Office, a woman driving the ATV lost control on a sandy stretch of trail and slid into a tree. Both she and another passenger, a girl, were injured and were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident and received assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol, Essentia Health-Moose Lake Ambulance and Kerrick Fire and Rescue.