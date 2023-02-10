Two Harbors mayoral race to be whittled down Tuesday
Residents of Two Harbors will choose their main candidates for the mayoral special election.
TWO HARBORS — Months after Two Harbors residents voted to remove Chris Swanson as mayor, voters will be one step closer to a new mayor this Tuesday. A special primary election will whittle down the mayoral candidates from four to two.
Candidates for the position include:
- Robin M. Glaser; a previous two-term mayor, long-serving city council at-large member and current city council vice president.
- Lew Conner; a retired educator in higher education, current president of the North Shore Rotary and board member at North Shore Horizons.
- Jay Cole; a Two Harbors resident who is running on a platform of economic development and building more housing.
- Jillouise Simonson: a business and nonprofit consultant.
The mayoral special election will be held on Tuesday, April 11. The mayoral term will run through Jan. 6, 2025.
Ongoing coverage of Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson and controversy regarding his underwater hotel and cryptocurrency pursuits as well as other potential conflicts of interest and ethical concerns.
