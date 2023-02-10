Two Harbors mayoral race to be whittled down Tuesday

TWO HARBORS — Months after Two Harbors residents voted to remove Chris Swanson as mayor, voters will be one step closer to a new mayor this Tuesday. A special primary election will whittle down the mayoral candidates from four to two.

Candidates for the position include:



Robin M. Glaser; a previous two-term mayor, long-serving city council at-large member and current city council vice president.

Lew Conner; a retired educator in higher education, current president of the North Shore Rotary and board member at North Shore Horizons.

Jay Cole; a Two Harbors resident who is running on a platform of economic development and building more housing.

Jillouise Simonson: a business and nonprofit consultant.

The mayoral special election will be held on Tuesday, April 11. The mayoral term will run through Jan. 6, 2025.