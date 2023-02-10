99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Two Harbors mayoral race to be whittled down Tuesday

Residents of Two Harbors will choose their main candidates for the mayoral special election.

Two Harbors ore docks.
The ore docks in Agate Bay, Two Harbors, on Aug. 4, 2022.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
February 09, 2023 08:25 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

TWO HARBORS — Months after Two Harbors residents voted to remove Chris Swanson as mayor, voters will be one step closer to a new mayor this Tuesday. A special primary election will whittle down the mayoral candidates from four to two.

Candidates for the position include:

  • Robin M. Glaser; a previous two-term mayor, long-serving city council at-large member and current city council vice president.
  • Lew Conner; a retired educator in higher education, current president of the North Shore Rotary and board member at North Shore Horizons.
  • Jay Cole; a Two Harbors resident who is running on a platform of economic development and building more housing.
  • Jillouise Simonson: a business and nonprofit consultant.

The mayoral special election will be held on Tuesday, April 11. The mayoral term will run through Jan. 6, 2025.

chris swanson crop.png
READ MORE ABOUT CHRIS SWANSON
Ongoing coverage of Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson and controversy regarding his underwater hotel and cryptocurrency pursuits as well as other potential conflicts of interest and ethical concerns.
June 06, 2022 08:29 AM

Related Topics: TWO HARBORSGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSCHRIS SWANSON
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What To Read Next
FILE: Huber Zip Sheathing
Local
Huber Engineered Woods pulls out of Cohasset project after court decision
The proposed oriented strand board, or OSB, plant was intended to help maintain jobs and a tax base as Minnesota Power's Boswell plant goes coal-free.
February 09, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
House partially collapsed and badly damaged by fire
Local
5 injured in Iron Range home explosion, fire
Three were taken to a Twin Cities hospital with "severe burns."
February 09, 2023 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Virginia man charged with stabbing 2 neighbors
A complaint says the 63-year-old attacked the victims after using racist language and trying to force his way into their apartment.
February 09, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Less ice on Lake Superior means more lake-effect snow
Also in today’s episode, Jury convicts Douglas County man in North Shore dismembering case
February 09, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports