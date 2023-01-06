99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Two arrested in Friday morning Duluth home invasion, stabbings

Three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital.

2721415+police.jpg
By Staff reports
January 06, 2023 10:20 AM
DULUTH — Duluth police arrested two men Friday in connection to a home invasion and the stabbing of three occupants.

According to a news release from the Duluth Police Department, officers responded at approximately 3:25 a.m. to the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road for a report of a break-in and stabbings.

"Upon arrival, officers located a 53-year-old female, a 32-year-old female, and a 36-year-old male who sustained non-life-threatening wounds from the stabbing," the release said. "These individuals were transported by ambulance to a local hospital."

Two male suspects were located and arrested in relation to the break-in and stabbings. One suspect was booked on pending charges of three counts of second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, aiding and abiding, and misdemeanor damage to property. The other suspect was booked on pending charges of three counts of second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, aiding and abiding, and threats of violence.

The News Tribune generally does not release the names of suspects until they have been formally charged.

Police said the victims did not know the suspects. This investigation remains active.

