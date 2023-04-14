Twin Ports' only abortion fund going strong after 21 years

DULUTH — A folk trio played bright and lively tunes as more than 100 people filled the fellowship hall at Peace United Church of Christ on Oct. 15. From dozens of slow cookers and bakeware, volunteers served dishes made with everything from Tater Tots and tuna, to black beans and quinoa.

For the Twin Ports’ only abortion fund, H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia, this was the first big fundraiser since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June .

Erin O'Daniel of the H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia, left, and others go through the food line at the H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia Bake-Off at Peace United Church of Christ on Oct. 15. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth resident and native Minnesotan Alison Hurst is no stranger to hotdish (a common term in the Midwest for casserole), but November's bake-off was her first H.O.T.D.I.S.H. event. Hurst, who attended with her son, said supporting reproductive rights is important and personal.

“I’ve had two abortions: one about a year and a half before he was born and one between him and my daughter," she said. "That needs to be available for other people because that would have been life-changing in a bad way to be forced into parenthood at both of those times."

H.O.T.D.I.S.H., which stands for "Hand Over The Decision It's Healthcare," is one of two abortion funds in Minnesota and one of the smallest in the country, said co-founder Erin O’Daniel, of Duluth.

Erin O'Daniel of the H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia poses by a sign with a quote from late Minnesota U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone at Peace United Church of Christ on Oct. 15. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Whatever the Militia raises is used at Duluth’s WE Health Clinic, the only independent abortion provider for northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

H.O.T.D.I.S.H. is hosting a bowl-a-thon from 6-8 p.m. April 29 at Incline Station Bowling Center in Duluth. All proceeds go toward abortion access at WE Health Clinic. The bowl-a-thon is another way to raise money and spread the word, said Paulina Briggs, clinic executive director. Briggs started at the clinic as a patient.

Paulina Briggs addresses attendees at the H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia Bake-Off. She served as a judge for the bake-off and is now the executive director of WE Health Clinic. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“I had an abortion here myself, and it was a really positive empowering experience at the time. I wanted to get involved,” she said.

Nearly seven years after starting at the clinic, Briggs and operations director Jordan Wigfall have stepped up to lead after longtime E.D. Laurie Casey’s retirement March 31.

“As a provider of abortion, it’d be hard to imagine us operating without H.O.T.D.I.S.H.,” said Briggs. "We don’t have to turn patients away. We always have this abortion fund available to meet that gap."

Laurie Casey, left, and Ollie Morris check in people during the H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia Bake-Off on Oct. 15. Casey retired as WE Health Clinic executive director in March. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

***

An average abortion costs $700, which doesn’t include the cost of missed work, travel, child care or lodging.

In Minnesota, the Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare Programs cover abortion and abortion-related services , but not in full. We Health Clinic, which offers breast, chest and cervical cancer screenings, miscarriage management, HIV prevention, trans and nonbinary hormone care, and more, is not in-network for most employee insurance.

Cassidy Thompson, patient educator with the WE Health Clinic, speaks at the H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia Bake-Off. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

That’s where the Militia steps in. “We are the last line of defense,” said Cassidy Thompson, H.O.T.D.I.S.H. member, WE Health Clinic patient educator and Pro-Choice Minnesota organizing manager.

The H.O.T.D.I.S.H. fund helps cover abortions, ultrasounds for folks trying to decide how to proceed with pregnancy, nitrous oxide (laughing gas) used during suction abortion procedures, as well as miscarriage management, sexually transmitted infections testing and other clinic services, said Casey.

It’s about everyday people making an everyday decision that isn’t necessarily difficult or wrenching, and maybe that $50 gas card is just what it takes to put their life on a completely different trajectory. Catherine Colan, patient escort volunteer

Patients who have a need for support can complete an application form, which asks basic demographic questions. Clinic leadership then helps with patient intake and determines how much money is available to each. Assistance is need-based, regardless of one’s income.

***

In 2022, the clinic saw a 25% increase in patients and more patients traveling from southern Minnesota. H.O.T.D.I.S.H. covered procedures for 122 patients from January through November, said Casey.

In 2021, H.O.T.D.I.S.H. provided nearly $17,000 in total funds to 95 people, issuing an average of $178 to each.

Patient escort volunteer Catherine Conlan said abortion is bigger than the horrible stories.

Catherine Conlan, left, listens to announcements at the H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia Bake-Off. Conlan served as one of the judges for the bake-off. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s about everyday people making an everyday decision that isn’t necessarily difficult or wrenching, and maybe that $50 gas card is just what it takes to put their life on a completely different trajectory,” she added.

H.O.T.D.I.S.H. and WE Health Clinic are part of a larger network of reproductive rights organizations, including Midwest Access Coalition and Our Justice , which fund transportation and lodging for abortion patients.

Wisconsin-based Freedom Fund and South Dakota Women’s Access Fund are neighboring state supporters. AbortionFinder.org and National Network of Abortion Funds list care providers, and the National Abortion Federation works to support providers.

Collaborating and information-sharing helps those all who are working in and receiving reproductive care, said O’Daniel.

***

A sign at Peace United Church of Christ during the H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia Bake-Off. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Since the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, there have been many moves across the country regarding reproductive rights.

In January, Gov. Tim Walz signed into law the Protect Reproductive Options Act, or PRO Act, which supports existing constitutional protections for abortion in Minnesota and prevents local governments from passing regulations on birth control or abortion

Pro-choice Judge Janet Protasiewicz won Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election earlier this month, which gives liberals a majority on the court for the first time in 15 years.

WE Health Clinic has offered telehealth and medication abortions for qualifying Minnesotans since 2021.

On April 7, a federal judge in Texas invalidated the FDA’s approval of abortion pills. The lawsuit aims to end more than 20 years of legal use of progesterone-blocking mifepristone, the first pill in a two-drug medication abortion regimen. (Within 24-48 hours, patients then ingest misoprostol, which causes the uterus to release pregnancy tissue.)

Briggs said she and other reproductive rights advocates are “really grateful to be in Minnesota,” and they’re keeping a close eye on national developments.

A sign posted on the wall at Peace United Church of Christ during the H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia Bake-Off. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

***

H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia was formed in 2002 after a feminist conference at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. O’Daniel said its name and mission is a blending of regional culture and education around abortion rights. The group saw a resurgence after the 2016 presidential election. Along with bake-offs and bowl-a-thons, they’ve hosted "Party on the Plaza" counter-protests and "Chalk for Choice" events.

“Hypervigilance, that is part of this work,” said O’Daniel, referring to 2019 vandalism of an abortion rights billboard within 24 hours of its placement.

For anyone who gets involved in H.O.T.D.I.S.H., there’s a risk to physical safety and mental and emotional health, she added.

Attendees go through the food line at the H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia Bake-Off. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

***

On the flip side, H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia receives an influx of community support, partnering with Planned Parenthood, the University of Minnesota Duluth and local businesses for demonstrations and fundraising efforts. Hoops Brewing and Bent Paddle have hosted events. INK Tattoo in Superior and Zenith Bookstore in West Duluth are donating items to the bowl-a-thon. And for five years, Thirsty Pagan has hosted Not-Cho-Taco Party, a summer fundraiser for WE Health Clinic.

“We are adamant supporters of the clinic because it fosters and facilitates a good, healthy community, one that is a place that I want to live in,” said Steve Knauss, Thirsty Pagan owner.

The restaurant and brewery’s Not-Cho-Taco Party supports the right to have and maintain reproductive freedom. “All the people in our neighborhood are proud to be a part of that,” Knauss said.

Back in Duluth, after the bake-off, Alison Hurst said she was encouraged to see a multigenerational turnout of people her parents’ age to young children. “This reminds me that I can be proud of our community up here,” she said.

H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia items are displayed at Peace United Church of Christ during the H.O.T.D.I.S.H. Militia Bake-Off. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

