Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile crash

MORCOM TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman died after she lost control of her snowmobile and struck a tree approximately 30 miles north of Hibbing on Saturday, authorities said.

At about 1:15 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a snowmobile crash on the Bearskin Trail in Morcom Township. Upon arrival, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"It appeared the female driver, who was the only occupant of the snowmobile, had lost control while navigating a turn, causing her to strike a tree, the sheriff's office said.

A name and hometown of the victim were not provided Saturday.

The crash is under investigation by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.