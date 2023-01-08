99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile crash

The 55-year-old woman lost control of her snowmobile and struck a tree 30 miles north of Hibbing.

Duluth News Tribune News Brief
By Staff reports
January 07, 2023 06:13 PM
MORCOM TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman died after she lost control of her snowmobile and struck a tree approximately 30 miles north of Hibbing on Saturday, authorities said.

At about 1:15 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a snowmobile crash on the Bearskin Trail in Morcom Township. Upon arrival, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"It appeared the female driver, who was the only occupant of the snowmobile, had lost control while navigating a turn, causing her to strike a tree, the sheriff's office said.
A name and hometown of the victim were not provided Saturday.

The crash is under investigation by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

