Trial date set in 2022 homicide

DULUTH — A teenager charged with fatally shooting a one-time friend in the city’s Endion neighborhood last summer will face a trial this winter.

Corey Devon Young, 18, pleaded not guilty on Friday to a charge of intentional second-degree murder stemming from the July 2 shooting death of Xzavier Louis Aubid-St. Clair, 17.

Judge David Johnson scheduled the case for a Dec. 12 jury trial.

Young was 17 at the time of the shooting but was certified to stand trial as an adult . He turned 18 in November.

Johnson denied a request from defense attorney Mike Ryan to reduce Young’s bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan argued Young would need to prepare for his testimony outside of jail and that he was not aware of any disciplinary issues in jail. Ryan said Young would be open to wearing an ankle monitor and routinely checking in.

But St. Louis County prosecutor Nate Stumme argued against that. “The jail is fully capable of accommodating” Young’s preparation, Stumme said.

Johnson kept Young’s bail set at $750,000. Young remained in the St. Louis County Jail as of Friday evening.

Young, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, waved his shackled hands and smiled at several people he knew as he entered and exited the courtroom inside the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth.

Local Duluth teen challenges adult certification in July killing Corey Devon Young could face decades behind bars if tried and convicted as an adult for the shooting death of Xavier Louis Aubid-St. Clair.

He spoke only when confirming his name and saying his date of birth.

Young allegedly admitted to shooting St. Clair, who had verbally confronted him over his alleged involvement in a theft. A delinquency petition filed in July states that surveillance video also confirmed witness statements regarding Young pulling a handgun from a fanny pack and shooting the fellow 17-year-old in the head just before 9:30 p.m. on a Saturday near the intersection of 16th Avenue East and First Street.

A 16-year-old witness also told officers that he "heard (St. Clair) claim that (Young's) firearm wasn't real" before the suspect racked the slide and started firing from 10-12 feet away, according to the petition.

Young, who surrendered to officers early the next morning after several hours holed up in a nearby apartment, allegedly stated: "I swear it was self-defense. I felt threatened. He was saying I was a snitch and all that. I didn't know what to do."

ADVERTISEMENT

Young had just been sentenced five days earlier to six months of supervised probation after pleading guilty to possessing a 9 mm pistol and ammunition on school property. He had also completed six months of supervised probation in 2021 after authorities found ammunition in his backpack at school, resulting in the dismissal of that charge.

Local Duluth teen certified as adult in July homicide A judge said it was "incredibly unlikely" that Corey Devon Young would receive adequate services in the juvenile system if found responsible for the murder of Xzavier Louis Aubid-St. Clair.

Under Minnesota law, it is presumed a juvenile will be certified as an adult if the juvenile was 16 or 17 at the time of the offense and if the offense would result in a presumptive prison sentence. The child can keep the case in juvenile court and overcome the presumption of adult certification only by demonstrating clear and convincing evidence that retaining the proceedings in juvenile court serves public safety.

Young challenged the transfer of his case out of juvenile court last year, but the request was denied, with Johnson noting that it was "incredibly unlikely" that Young would receive adequate programming in the juvenile system.

Young faces a presumptive prison term of approximately 25 years if convicted of the murder charge.