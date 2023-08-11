Transitional shelter to be built in Virginia

VIRGINIA — Ground was broken Tuesday for a $2 million emergency shelter fourplex. The project is expected to provide short-term housing for four families at a time with up to 16 beds.

"For more than 20 years, we have dreamed about a place like this to serve the needs of families, especially families with children," said Adam Venne, executive director of Range Transitional Housing. "We are extremely grateful to our funders and local partners for all of their assistance to make this project happen."

The project, led by Range Transitional Housing, came together with $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from St. Louis County, plus an additional $250,000 Emergency Solutions Grant and $400,000 from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation to the city of Virginia for use on this project.

Employees of Harbor City Masonry work on the foundation of what will be a 4,700-square-foot emergency housing fourplex. Contributed / St. Louis County

Representatives from all entities involved broke ground ceremonially on the project Tuesday, although work has already been underway on the 4,700-square-foot project.

Employees of Harbor City Masonry were working on the foundation of the new building, located adjacent to Range Transitional Housing's office at 220 Fifth St. N.

"COVID-19 exposed the need for additional emergency housing units in northern St. Louis County, especially units appropriate for families with children," said St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson. "The St. Louis County Board and our staff have worked hard to be part of the solution to provide safe and reliable emergency housing units dedicated to serving homeless families in our community."

There are 98 households in northern St. Louis County in need of emergency shelter; 28 of those households are families with children. The typical length of stay is one to three months while Range Transitional Housing and Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency workers help families secure permanent housing.

The transitional housing program has provided services for around 30 years and currently leases over 90 units from private landlords for permanent supportive and transitional housing for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

“Building housing capacity in Northeastern Minnesota is a high priority for Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation," IRRR Deputy Commissioner Al Becicka read in a statement from IRRR Commissioner Ida Rukavina. "The region is in need of all types of housing, from emergency housing, to single family homes and workforce housing.

"We were honored to provide a community infrastructure grant to help prepare the site and bring in utilities to serve people in need of housing during times of crisis," he said. "This project will have a positive impact to Iron Range communities and the people who live here."